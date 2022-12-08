The Netherlands is still on track to meet the targets for onshore wind energy and solar energy from the climate agreement, but the rate at which the number of wind turbines and solar panels is being expanded is “stagnant”. This is the conclusion of the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL) on Thursday in a progress study.

Major bottlenecks that reduce the rate at which production capacity grows include the overcrowded power grid, slow permitting procedures and an ‘uncertain’ administrative base. This makes it more difficult to realize existing projects and set up new ones. PBL researcher Jan Matthijssen spoke of “major challenges” in a press conference.

Each year, at the request of the Ministry of Energy and Climate, the PBL charts the progress of the so-called Regional Energy Strategies (RES). Clustered in so-called RES regions, municipalities must jointly achieve the goal set in 2019 to be able to generate at least 35 terawatt hours (twh) of wind energy and solar energy on land by 2035.

The interim score at the end of last year was also optimistic – together all existing and planned projects would be more than sufficient to achieve the target. But the speed is now slowing down, due to “bottlenecks in the short and long term”.

Last year’s optimism was already tentative, because of the same bottlenecks as now. The PBL then warned that there was enough ambition, but that implementation still required work. At the time, the PBL also pointed to growing resistance from local residents, even with advanced plans.

Full power grid

The PBL now expects that by 2030 the RES regions will have installed between 35 and 46 twh of production capacity in solar panels and onshore wind turbines. At the moment, 22.8 twh of capacity has already been built, 4 twh more than last year. However, the problems that PBL listed last year persist. Applications for SDE++ subsidies, intended to support green energy projects, among other things, are more often rejected because it is not possible to connect to the electricity grid. Moreover, the PBL expects projects that have already received a subsidy to continue less often.

In recent years, this so-called ‘net congestion’ has become a ‘structural’ rather than an ‘incidental’ problem, according to the PBL. To reduce that, it is “all hands on deck”, according to the PBL. The network operators want to invest twice as much between 2020 and 2030 to expand the network. They have been able to borrow money from the national government since last week and last summer a national ‘net congestion task force’ was set up. However, due to persistent shortages of material and personnel, implementation remains difficult.