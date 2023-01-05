The news of the winter market continues. Several movements were confirmed today and there are also new rumors that could revolutionize the market.
Let’s go with the latest news on transfers.
The recent world champion goalkeeper will leave Villarreal upon payment of 10 million euros plus variables. The destination will be Ajax Amsterdam, where he will play the Champions League again.
The Sporting right-back is one of the sensations in the Portuguese league and has already received several interesting offers. Tottenham would have offered 30 million euros for his signing, but for now the Portuguese are demanding payment of the clause, which amounts to 45 million.
The talented 21-year-old Ukrainian is one of the jewels of European football and several big clubs are interested in taking over his services. In England Arsenal and Chelsea are fighting for his signing, but Shakhtar is only willing to sell him for a crazy offer, some media speak of 100 million euros.
The versatile Dutch defender is the first reinforcement of this winter market at Bayern Munich. He arrives for free after terminating his contract with Ajax and his experience and quality greatly improve the options in defense.
The youth squad player was transferred two seasons ago to Rayo Vallecano, where he has become a top-level footballer. The whites will only have to pay 5 million euros to recover the left-back.
The Bayern forward is at a high level and the red devils would have noticed him to strengthen a position that is orphaned in the squad, since there are no pure forwards. Bayern would be willing to transfer him for a reasonable amount, although Manchester United is negotiating a more advantageous agreement.
FC Barcelona has tired of waiting for the young attacker and is willing to transfer him if a good offer arrives. Even so, the club’s priority is to give Ansu over so that he can regain his confidence and his high level.
The red devils would offer 4 million euros for the player’s loan until the end of the season, but the rojiblancos would demand a higher amount. Atlético de Madrid, aware that great offers for the Portuguese will not arrive in this market, they would only be willing to let him go on loan for around 12 million euros.
