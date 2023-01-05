For the second year, Venezuela It will have two Parliaments. One elected in 2015 and whose constitutional period was to end in 2020 and another elected that year. The first refuses to die until “democracy is recovered”, the second legislates without setbacks.

The 2015 National Assembly was chaired for the last 3 years by Juan Guaido, who today would stop being in charge because on December 30 he was removed from his position as interim president of Venezuela and at the same time head of parliament.

After that dismissal and elimination of the “interim government” Created on January 23, 2019 and supported by USAIt is speculated that others will now assume the presidency and vice-presidency of the AN, but taking into account that without a new interim president, since the figure was eliminated for “not meeting the objectives”, as indicated by the opponents who sacrificed Guaidó .

The Venezuelan Constitution stipulates that the board of directors of parliament must be renewed on January 5 of each year, so today that will happen in both assemblies.

In 2020 the legislative elections were held and although USA and other countries refuse to recognize them, Chavismo was left with the majority and since January 5, 2021, it has been Jorge Rodríguez who has been in charge of that space. It is still unknown if the vice president’s brother, Delcy Rodríguez, will repeat in office.

The opponents, now more fragmented than ever and with only a year to prepare for the presidential elections, insist that they make up the legitimate parliament, but the reality is that since 2016, no law discussed and approved in that Assembly has been endorsed by the Executive, since the Supreme justice court held her in contempt.

As if that were not enough, at the beginning of 2020, Guaidó and his deputies were prevented from accessing parliament and then with the arrival of the pandemic and the pro-government maneuvers, the Assembly recognized by United Statess, stopped session in the Capitol. Until today they do it through the internet.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó tries to climb a railing of the National Assembly building, blocked by the Bolivarian National Guard. Photo: AFP – Federico Parra

The role of the United States

USA It has been the country that still supports the strategy of an interim president in Venezuela, despite the fact that Nicolas Maduro Space has been opened in the international arena. From the administration of donald trumpthe White House insists on the illegitimacy of the Venezuelan regime.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declared that the US continues to recognize the 2015 National Assembly because it is the “last remaining democratic institution” in Venezuela.

The official was questioned by journalists about recognizing Guaidó as interim president, responding that he did not want to “enter into hypotheses” and promised that the United States would “coordinate with him and other like-minded members” of the opposition.

Is it the end of the opposition?

There are those who are astonished to see what happened on December 30 in the virtual session in which Guaidó was dismissed, who also refused to accept that reality and even proposed that they find a replacement as long as the interim continued afloat.

For Luis Vicente León, analyst and president of the Datanalisis firm, it is important to consider that the creation of the interim was a political act and the same was its dissolution, since there was no legal basis.

For León, although the elimination of the internship generates fractures in the opposition, it no longer represented “anything for the people, who mostly stopped following and supporting it, nor for the politicians who reject it in the majority (and the AN vote is forceful about it), nor for the American government”.

“It is not true that the opposition is worse off now than it was because it could not be worse. It is not true that this gives Maduro power because Maduro has never stopped having it and it is not true that we will lose foreign assets, because in In reality, Venezuela has not had net assets for a long time, only net liabilities,” insisted León.

The president of Datanalisis believes that the opposition was already quite fractured, so what remains for him at this time is to relaunch the opposition offer.

Chavismo standing

While the opposition shows its disagreements and weaknesses, Chavismo continues with its plans, even now that it has made its way internationally, supported by ties with Colombia and Brazil.

Jorge Rodríguez may possibly repeat as president of the parliament, which although not recognized by the United States, is recognized by Colombia and other ex-allies of Guaidó, but in addition to sitting in the Capitol, it has been the laws emanating from this assembly, which have been executed.

Chavismo has preferred to remain silent in the face of what happened with Guaidó. “Out of nowhere there is no opinion but nothing,” Rodríguez said on December 31, referring to what happened with the interim.

Meanwhile, the ruling party continues to show power over its adversaries, even at the moment, the negotiating table in Mexico remains without incident, because despite the pressure of United States and the oppositionpreviously headed by Guaidó, has been the Chavismo that has maintained the greatest benefits.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

