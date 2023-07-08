Editorial | The train ride would seem shorter if the internet worked

A relatively small contribution from the state and the EU would probably be enough to stop the tussle between operators and VR regarding internet connection reforms.

VThe terrible state monopolies Posti and VR have drifted into different categories in the changing world. The post office will become even more cramped, rail traffic will be encouraged. When Finland is also trying to reduce its traffic emissions, rail traffic must be developed to replace driving. The same development shrinks Posti’s role as digitalization increases.

Petteri Orpo’s (cok) government program says that the government wants to move official mail to electronic channels. At the same time, the competitive situation of digital mail companies is improved. Although the development has already taken communication in this direction, the alignment could be a blow to Posti.

Rail transport, on the other hand, receives a lot of positive attention in the government program. The government intends to promote Turku’s hourly train and develop the main line “both in the south and in the north”. The Savo line will be accelerated, the Karelia line will be developed, and money will be reserved for the Lentorata project.

One small, but essential point for many train users is still missing from the goals of the government program. It is development of train wifi.

The government’s program cancels the plans to build an hourly train to Tampere. The project would have been expensive and shortened the travel time very little. It is likely that many passengers traveling between Tampere and Helsinki would exchange a few minutes of travel time savings for the fact that the train network would work and that they could work or watch, for example, streaming movies on the way.

The internet problem is not – at least not entirely – caused by VR. VR is responsible for the train’s wireless network, and the company is already developing it. The operators are responsible for the data transmission capacity on the railway line, and they have not considered it profitable to cover the lanes with sufficient capacity.

The operators also own train repeaters, which transmit the network signal inside the train cars. They would also require renewal, but no agreement has been reached on the division of costs between the operators and VR.

If the internet problem is compared to the costs of large railway projects, the cost-benefit ratio of solving the problem would be quite good. The mutual struggle between operators and VR over reforms would probably end with a rather small contribution from the state and the EU, and at least the main lines would finally have a working internet.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.