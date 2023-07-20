The transfer market for Paris Saint-Germain has become a whirlwind of emotions and speculation. From exciting returns to potential departures of key players, PSG are in the spotlight as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Xavi Simons (20 years old) returns to Paris Saint-Germain for €6 million after an outstanding performance at PSV Eindhoven. Raised in the FC Barcelona youth academy, the talented midfielder with an attacking profile will seek to gain a foothold in the Bundesliga, as he will be loaned to RB Leipzig without a purchase option. The young Dutchman promises to be a great addition to Marco Rose’s team.
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé remains firm in his position to stay at PSG. The French striker will remain at the Parisian club, receiving the €40m of the first part of his loyalty bonus later this month and awaiting developments, while he remains the subject of market speculation.
The new PSG coach, Luis Enrique, is willing to make a major renewal of the team’s squad. As reported by Sport, up to 8 players could leave the club, including youth players such as Timothée Pembélé, Ismaël Gharbi or Colin Dagba, as well as other players such as Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leandro Paredes and Keylor Navas. The objective is to reduce the wage bill and shape a more competitive team
In the search for a center forward, PSG have turned their attention to Gonçalo Ramos from Benfica. The 22-year-old Portuguese has shown his worth with 41 goals and 16 assists in 106 official matches, which has attracted the interest of the Parisian club. According to reports, PSG would be willing to pay around €80m for the transfer of the young attacker.
On the other hand, the French medium L’Equipe has confirmed the interest of Atlético de Madrid in Marco Verratti. The Italian midfielder has been the subject of rumors linking him to the mattress club, and although PSG are open to transferring their players, Verratti’s valuation, which ranges between €40m and €80m, could be an obstacle for the Madrid team. Verratti has also attracted interest from Premier League teams and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, but joining Atlético could allow him to continue playing in the Champions League and match up with an avowed admirer of his talent, manager Diego Simeone.
