With the EU racing to meet ambitious green goals, industry analysts say EnergyDome technology could be one way to increase the storage of wind and solar electricity so that it is available when needed.

The company’s storage system, which is based in Milan, relies on converting carbon dioxide gas into liquid and vice versa, which Energy Dome says is cost-effective.

This method does not require metals, including lithium and copper, which are now essential to many clean technologies.

This is very important, especially since the European Union is concerned about China’s dominance of the minerals supply chain.

Energy Dome announced today, Thursday, that it has raised 15 million euros ($16.7 million) as part of the second tranche of its funding round, bringing its total so far to nearly 70 million euros ($78.65 million).

“Our specific challenge is to prove to the global financial community that this technology translates into sustainable cash flows,” Claudio Spadaccini, the company’s founder and chief executive, told Reuters.

Energy Dome, which counts Barclays and Italian energy company Eni among its current backers, said it has new investors including the Oman Technology Fund, the investment arm of the Oman Fund for Investment in Startups, Vopak Venture, and investors represented by investment advisory firm Sagana.

The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Omani Fund to explore areas of cooperation in the Gulf state, which announced in December that it would allocate nearly $5 billion for investment projects in 2023.