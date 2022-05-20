The Clausura 2022 Tournament is not yet over and most of the teams are already preparing for the next semester. The clubs will seek to throw all the meat on the grill and will seek to loosen the checkbook to arm themselves to the teeth to face the upcoming contest.
Here we present how the latest news of the transfers in Liga MX are going.
The youth soccer player of the Red Devils of Tolucacould have lived his last moments as a scarlet element, and there is much talk about his possible departure to try his luck with the Necaxa Rays.
Although there is also information about his departure to Atlas or León.
For its part, the Mexican side Alan Mozowho was one of the most outstanding elements of the Cougarswould leave the club to sign with the Chivas from Guadalajara, a team that has been looking hard for him since the previous tournament.
One of the old acquaintances of the Mexican fans would once again be in Aztec territory trying his luck. Is about jonathan rodriguezwho has not had the necessary regularity in Al-Nassr and Monterey Striped He already raised his hand asking for his services.
The Argentine striker Pedro Alexis Canelo would be traveling to the capital of the country to report with the Cougars, team interested in his signing. After having reduced the scoring quota, and after conflicts with the chorizo fans, the board would release him and his next destination would be to the south of the city.
The goalkeeper Raul Gudino will not continue with the Chivasand in the absence of making it official, the ‘Goliath’ could defend the three sticks of the group of Cougarsthis after the departure of goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.
The Mexican Edward Torres He would leave the Chivas ranks to sign with the Rayados de Monterrey squad. In the last hours there has been much talk about a possible barter, where Alfonso Alvarado would enter as a bargaining chip.
For its part, Ivan Rodriguez He could change the air and leave the ranks of the Panzas Verdes del León, this due to the interest that exists on the part of Atlético San Luis in being able to sign him.
One of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX is Alfredo Talavera. The goalkeeper from La Barca, Jalisco, left the Pumas and his possible new team could be on the border, with the Bravos de Juárez.
In the last days a lot has been said about the striker Carlos Gonzalez, who could leave the Tigres team to sign with the Diablos Rojos del Toluca. The ‘Cocoliso’ would not enter into the plans of the ‘Piojo’ Herrera and now it becomes a clear option for the choriceros.
The Xolos de Tijuana team will seek to break the summer leg market by trying to sign Lautaro Palacios. The striker still belongs to Audax Italiano and Chilean sources point to his signing with the border players.
However, the negotiations will not be easy, since the León team would also go to the burden of their services.
Again the name of the Mexican player Diego Lainez begins to sound, this due to the alleged interest of the Águilas del América team in repatriating their youth squad, this after going unnoticed in European football.
However, the Real Betis team could send him to another club on loan, so his return seems complicated.
Another of the footballers that America is interested in is the defender Israel Kings. After Puebla finished its participation in the contest, once again the Azulcremas have charged and hope that now they can sign it.
The hours for the Mexican side Jesus Gallardo with Rayados de Monterrey they could be numbered, since reports suggest that the national team would sign with the Cruz Azul Machine.
With the possible arrival of “Cabecita” in Monterrey, the royals will seek to make an exchange plus an extra amount of money to keep their services.
The ‘Bear’ Gonzalez He could leave the Rayos del Necaxa to now wear the jersey of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, this for an alleged exchange for the Mexican winger Kevin Castañeda.
At 28 years old, the midfielder already knows what it means to defend the colors of teams like América, León and more recently with those from Aguascaliente.
One of the most recent transfer news is that of the experienced goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona. The Cruz Azul goalkeeper could leave La Noria to now defend the three posts of Chivas del Guadalajara, a team where he could put an end to his professional career.
