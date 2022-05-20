Here we present how the latest news of the transfers in Liga MX are going.

? In case of not reaching Necaxa, Kevin Castañeda could reinforce Club León or Atlas, reveals @DianaMac10. The 22-year-old midfielder made his league debut in the 2018 Apertura, since then he has played 65 games and scored 4 goals. Do you like it for the Fiera? #Fieramania pic.twitter.com/OxhhUF0YUq – Fieramania (@FieramaniaMX) May 17, 2022

Although there is also information about his departure to Atlas or León.

Chivas goes for Alan Mozo? Peláez could get a high level reinforcement for the defense of the Sacred Flock. ? “The right back Alan Mozo is in the orbit of Chivas and is one of the goals that the Guadalajara team has” ESPN assured https://t.co/DbRrgaim4y pic.twitter.com/KUhyyoz6QU – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) May 13, 2022

Monterrey wants to ‘repatriate’ the ‘Cabecita’. He wants to go back. He is not getting the minutes he wants. This is your last chance to get on the list. @AlonsoDT heading to Qatar. It would be a great signing, hopefully it will be given to @Rayados ???https://t.co/iE7GWYGfRS – Diego Armando Medina (@DiegoArmaMedina) May 16, 2022

?????? #AlertFichaje? COUGARS Could Alexis Canelo make the college team? 1. Toluca wants to renew it (so it doesn’t go away for free) but it hasn’t happened yet. 2. Feasible because they would only have to negotiate with the player. They would like to ?? #TwitterDevils pic.twitter.com/4flvzAZxqW — Jon Barbon ® (@jonbarbon) May 13, 2022

#LigaBBVAMX Pumas UNAM is interested in Raúl Gudiño, Mexican goalkeeper for CD Guadalajara. #STOVE pic.twitter.com/aukdFetxTU — MXDraft (@MXDraft) April 7, 2020

Atlético de San Luis is interested in José Iván Rodríguez, a Mexican soccer player from Club León. ??⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MGKCN2WX4a – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 17, 2022

? OFFICIAL ? Alfredo Talavera stops being a Pumas footballer Braves next stop? https://t.co/0nIrA9EPNs pic.twitter.com/eVX5fEmKqN — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) May 13, 2022

report @nachoalva Y #PacoArredondo that Carlos González is the first option to reinforce the attack of @TolucaFC will you let him out @TigresOfficial? ? pic.twitter.com/qgFGSZ9XLi – Diego Armando Medina (@DiegoArmaMedina) May 19, 2022

FIRST REINFORCEMENT? | Lautaro Palacios, 26 years old and striker for Audax Italiano, is wanted by the Esmeraldas. ? With an exit clause it is 2.5 million dollars. The Argentine is heading to be the first registration of Club León according to reports @26_pabloruiz. ?#EmeraldTerritory pic.twitter.com/xAdwv6ZCLm — Emerald Territory (@Terr_Esmeralda) May 18, 2022

However, the negotiations will not be easy, since the León team would also go to the burden of their services.

However, the Real Betis team could send him to another club on loan, so his return seems complicated.

Puebla could sell one of its pillars in the face of America’s interest in Israel Reyeshttps://t.co/FwIWRSsB2c pic.twitter.com/k4d8iMvFy3 — Halftime (@halftime) May 17, 2022

??? #barrabrava ??? Jesús Gallardo, will he be a Cruz Azul player?https://t.co/VABMY9Hj2D – Universal Sports (@UnivDeportes) May 19, 2022

With the possible arrival of “Cabecita” in Monterrey, the royals will seek to make an exchange plus an extra amount of money to keep their services.

#TwitterDevils Rubén “Oso” González arrives at #Toluca at the request of Ignacio Ambriz. Kevin Castañeda reinforcement for the #Ray of the @ClubNecaxa. pic.twitter.com/4QYHeT8L9P — Diana Mac? (@DianaMac10) May 17, 2022

At 28 years old, the midfielder already knows what it means to defend the colors of teams like América, León and more recently with those from Aguascaliente.