Wedding bells ring. Laszlo Kovacs and Mili Asalde are running as one of the couples of the year after they get married this Saturday, July 23 at 4:30 pm in the Municipality of Miraflores, according to information from RPP. The two announced their engagement in March.

The popular Tito from “There is room in the background” chose to marry a young woman who has been shown publicly at various events, but do you know who she is? Next, we tell you more about her.

Who is Laszlo Kovacs girlfriend?

Based on your personal Instagram account information, Mili Asalde He comes from Chiclayo and his favorite activities are traveling, doing yoga and being at sea. In addition to this, she points out that she has worked in a company dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry and is a freelance model.

Although he has always kept his relationship with Kóvacs strictly private, lately he has shared more information with him on his platforms.

How was the marriage proposal of Laszlo Kovacs to Mili Asalde?

Laszlo Kovacs caught the attention of all his fans on social networks when he uploaded a photo that shows the moment in which he gives Mili Asalde a precious ring.

The marriage proposal took place in a restaurant located on the Costa Verde, in what appears to be a very intimate meeting.

Laszlo Kovacs is engaged to Mili Asalde. Photo: Laszlo Kovacs/Instagram.

Immediately, the post garnered thousands of likes and compliments from his fellow actors, including Magdyel Ugaz with whom Laszlo had a relationship 10 years ago, but with whom he now enjoys a great friendship.

Magdyel Ugaz excited for the wedding of Laszlo Kovacs

Magdyel Ugaz was very excited about the marriage of Laszlo Kovacs. As you remember, the popular ‘Teresita’ and ‘Tito’ were a couple before appearing in “Al fondo hay lugar”; However, despite the fact that their romance did not prosper, they maintain a beautiful friendship.