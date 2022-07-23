Justice maintained this Saturday (23.Jul.2022) the arrest of the man who made threats and cursed ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and left-wing politicians in their profiles on social networks. Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto was detained on Friday (July 22), 2 days after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, ordered his temporary detention for a period of 5 days.

He went through a custody hearing this Saturday morning (July 23), by videoconference. O Power 360 had access to the dispatch. Here’s the intact (110 KB).

Ivan Pinto is imprisoned at the Nelson Hungria Penitentiary, in Contagem (MG). “I am being treated very well”he said in deposition.

He also claimed to be isolated in a cell in the infirmary by decision of the director: “The director of the penitentiary thought it was more prudent, since I have an internet channel through which I speak out against the use of drugs, including the use of violence by the police forces, which causes animosity with the other prisoners, including because of the repercussions of my arrest.

understand the case

On Wednesday (July 20), Moraes ordered the search and seizure of weapons, ammunition, computers and electronic devices and the blocking of Ivan’s pages on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. read the intact of the decision (259 KB).

Orders were made by Federal Police (Federal Police) for seeing, initially, alleged crimes of criminal association and violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law.

On social media, Ivan introduces himself as “Papo Straight Therapist”. In publications, he threatens politicians like the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the deputy Gleisi Hoffmannpresident of PT.

“I’m going to send a message to the Brazilian left, especially Lula: oh bastard, get your foot on the street and we’ll show you what we’re going to do with you, you fucking bum, crook, son of a bitch. Walk safely to the stalk, we on the right are going to start hunting you, that Gleisi Hoffmann, that fucking loose Ash.”

Ivan also cursed STF ministers and says he will “to hang” the magistrates of “head [sic.] for low”.

“But mainly these bums from the STF. If I were you, Barroso, Fux, Fachin, Moraes, Lewandowski, Mendes, I would stay in the United States, in Portugal, in Europe, in the bitch that gave birth to you. Even you two bitches, Carmen Lucia and Rosa Weber. Sum from Brazil. We’ll hang you upside down. You are sold. This gay, shitty, gender-ideological world agenda is not going to be applied in Brazil. We Brazilians, good citizens, do not tolerate stupid people like you.”

The video with the excerpts was published on July 8 on YouTube and had 31,751 views as of Friday (July 22). It was the most viewed of Ivan’s channel on the platform, the “TV Papo Reto”which was taken off the air.

Another video on your channel has the following description: “HUNTING SEASON is open to STF ministers. Be a hunter!”.

“It’s time for good citizens, not only to enter the STF, but to get out of this country, out, expel from Brazil, these corrupt judges and this harmful left”said Ivan in another video.

In his decision, Moraes said that the ministers of the Court are “called by the most absurd names, offended by the most abject declarations”. He stated that the “demonstrations, hate speech and incitement to violence” are also intended for “Erode the structures of the democratic regime and the structure of the Rule of Law, including threats to politically exposed people due to their opposing political position on the ideological spectrum”.

“Freedom of speech is not Freedom of aggression! Freedom of expression is not Freedom to destroy Democracy, Institutions and the dignity and honor of others! Freedom of expression is not Freedom to propagate lying, aggressive, hateful and prejudiced speeches!”wrote the minister.

According to the magistrate, the Constitution does not allow the use of “freedom of expression” as “protective shield for the practice of hateful, anti-democratic speech, threats, aggression, criminal offenses and all sorts of illegal activities”.

The excerpts on freedom of expression had already been used by Moraes in a decision on Sunday (July 17) at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in which he determined the exclusion of publications on social networks with false news involving the connection between the criminal faction PCC (First Command of the Capital), the PT and the assassination of the then mayor of Santo André Celso Daniel in 2002.