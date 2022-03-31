Last Stop is a reality show by Maria De Filippi, hosted by Simona Ventura. In the program there are some couples who decide to participate, to test their relationship and to solve their couple problems. Inside Last stop there are also therapists who help couples.

The participants are divided into two different houses. Within the program, however, everyone will be free to do what they want. They can go out and invite guests: friends or lovers. Participants also have the opportunity to do therapy.

There are psychologists And therapists that help to recover damaged relationships, solve their problems and above all understand their mistakes. He is also present in the team of psychologists and therapists Ombretta Cecchiniwho is a psychotherapist and sexologist.

The Doctor, within the path, try to solve and deal with the fears of components and pairs. One of the first pairs (which will later break out) is that formed by Adriana and Jonathan. The psychotherapist has had two meetings with the girl from Palermo.

Adriana has decided to open up freely with Ombretta and tell him about her most private insecurities. The woman confides that she found a bra in her boyfriend’s car and then witnessed a call from an unknown number on Jonathan’s phone.

These episodes sparked the jealousy of the girl and gave birth to the emotional journey with the Doctor. Ombretta analyzed and talked a lot with her patient about her, trying to understand his problems. The therapist follows her path and thus goes back to Adriana’s primordial problems, rooted in the premature loss of her mother.

In fact Adriana admitted: “I was really bad with her. If I had him here today, I’d say sorry “. The psychotherapist’s conclusion is that the girl suffers from a syndrome: fear of abandonment. Adriana bursts into tears and the Doctor gives her advice. Small personal exercises that allow her to regain self-confidence without letting herself be beaten down by suffering.