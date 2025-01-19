Follow live the ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, the transfer of hostages and the latest news today.

11:09 The 92 hostages held by Hamas who have not yet returned 1,200 Israelis dead, 252 kidnapped, more than 46,700 Palestinians dead. These are some of the figures of the war between Israel and Hamas after 470 days of conflict. He ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages once again puts the focus on the victims of October 7, 2023, the day Hamas launched its terrorist attack in Israel, in one of the most violent episodes in the Middle East so far. Dounia Sbai reports.

11:05 Humanitarian aid is ready to enter Gaza after the start of the truce UNRWAthe UN agency that works with Palestine refugees, has confirmed that it has «4,000 trucks loaded with aid ready to enter Gaza», who will bring products such as food and flour to the territory after the ceasefire is confirmed.

11:01 Gaza confirms the death of 19 people during the delay of the ceasefire 19 people have died and 36 have been injured in the Israeli attacks against Gaza during the three hours that the truce was delayed, as confirmed by Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense.

10:51 Palestinians begin their return to Gaza after the ceasefire is confirmed Despite the Israeli bombings, People took to the streets of Gaza en masse when the clock strikes 8.30. From Gaza City thousands of people began their way back to Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia and Jabaliathe three northern areas most affected in recent months. Those displaced in the south of the Strip cannot currently return to the north, but they also celebrated the arrival of the ceasefire. Mikel Ayestaran reports from Tel Aviv.

10:49 The ceasefire can now come to Gaza after Hamas hands over the list of hostages Rumi Jonin, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Shtanber Kheir, 31, are the three hostages that Hamas will release on this first day of ceasefire in Gaza. The delay in delivering the names has meant a 2-hour delay over the agreed time in Israel has killed 8 people and injured 10. Mikel Ayestaran reports from Tel Aviv.