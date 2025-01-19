The Atlanta Hawks won this Saturday in overtime 119-115 at the TD Garden in Boston against the NBA champion Celtics, and triumphed in the field of Joe Mazzulla’s team for the second time this season.

Trae Young returned after missing the game won last Wednesday at the Chicago Bulls field and was the protagonist of the victory with a double double of 28 points and eleven assists. Dyson Daniels scored 23 points and Jalen Johnson contributed a double-double of fourteen points and thirteen rebounds.

The Celtics blew a ten-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and succumbed despite 24 points, eleven rebounds and eight assists from Jaylen Brown.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Celtics leader was involved in a fight with Onyeka Okongwu during extra time, which also involved other teammates and was settled after a few seconds. Derrick White scored 21 points for the Celtics and Payton Pritchard added twenty off the bench.

The Celtics continue to experience a moment of ups and downs and are second in the East with a balance of 29 wins and thirteen losses. The leaders of the conference are the Cavaliers with a balance of 34-6 before their game this Saturday. The Hawks are sixth in the same conference (22-19).