Where 100 euros flow into a small car, you have to rethink. Good that there is Finance Minister Lindner. But who keeps an eye on the poor tank busters? And why doesn’t Tesla take care of Stuttgart 21?

Musk, take over: The Tesla founder at the start of production in his new factory in Grünheide. Image: AFP

NAfter helmets and crumble cake, Germany is now delivering 2,000 rocket-propelled grenades to the Ukraine. Conveniently with an H license plate, i.e. tax-exempt. That helps Mr. Zelenskyj, but fuels envy. With a keen sense of justice, German politicians have been debating all week how local drivers can be relieved. There is real need.

* * *

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Let’s just take the three poor ATM blasters who were just arrested in Meckenheim. Not only have overzealous police officers blown up their solid explosives on the spot. Apart from the German Environmental Aid (does it actually still exist?), does nobody think about particulate matter anymore? The crooks who were willing to invest also had to finance a “high-powered car and 160 liters of petrol”. Something should be shot, now that Maastricht is only a city in the Netherlands, even in the FDP.

* * *

What happens when the state doesn’t take care of everything and leaves the initiative to the private sector can be seen in Brandenburg. An American company called Tesla simply set up a factory there, and now they even deliver cars and create jobs. Two and a half years between application and commissioning, that’s suspicious. Someone who is familiar with projects in Germany should take a look. Maybe one of the managers at Berlin Airport. Or someone from Stuttgart. There was a message there this week that the new station still needs one or two million more. Nor is it particularly noteworthy. Only 25 years of planning, and instead of the announced 2.6 billion, Stuttgart 21 is now a little bit more expensive. Not that the ruble is rolling. The euro rolls in Stuttgart, 9.2 billion of them.