BELOVED KK announced that Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Losta version of the VR title designed for consoles without virtual reality, will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One from next May 15th at a price of around 30 euros. The Nintendo Switch version will be available later this spring.

Below we can see a new trailer that shows us the Xbox versions of the title in action.

Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lost – Xbox Trailer

