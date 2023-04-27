TFR: in St. Petersburg there was an explosion of an unidentified device on the territory of a thermal power plant

In Pavlovsk, an explosion of an unidentified device occurred on the territory of a thermal power plant. This was reported to Lente.ru by the representative of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for St. Petersburg Sergey Kapitonov.

According to the ICR, on April 26, an explosion occurred next to an abandoned building. On the fact of what happened, a case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 222.1 (“Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, transfer or carrying of explosives or explosive devices”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The site of the incident is currently under investigation.

Earlier, footage from the site of the alleged explosion in Pavlovsk, Pushkinsky district of St. Petersburg, appeared on the network. On the territory of the stables, objects similar to scattered fragments were found.