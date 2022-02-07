The last weeks of the Argentine soccer transfer market are coming and the teams are preparing to start the season in the best way, in a year that will be full of activity both nationally and continentally.
Here we will tell you the latest news, with everything you need to know, ahead of the start of the Professional League Cup 2022 which is scheduled for Thursday, February 10: the last hour of the most resounding signings and the rumors that are about to materialize.
It is already a fact: after being relegated in River due to the arrival of Andrés Herrera and the presence of Robert Rojas, Alex Vigo will continue his career in Independiente. On loan from “Millo”, the 22-year-old right-back arrives at Rojo for one year, with a purchase option of 2.5 million dollars for 50 percent of the pass.
El Sabalero is willing to make a great effort to take Wanchope from Boca. At the moment, the president of Colón is in Buenos Aires negotiating with the Football Council. Ábila has a broken relationship with the “boquense” leadership.
Blandi was not among the main alternatives to reinforce the attack, but with the closing of the transfer market very close and while Adolfo Gaich is getting complicated, the striker who had a great step through the “Ciclón” and who is free today could arrive. He comes from not having much continuity in Colo Colo and Unión.
“They already knew him, he is one of the jewels we have in the quarry,” José Fuentes told Punto Penal. The president of Nacional recognized that the boy has been followed for a long time and that, before Auzqui’s transfer to Hungary is confirmed, they wanted to bring him as part of payment in exchange for the former Talleres going to Uruguay. He is a right midfielder and is only 17 years old. He has not yet debuted in the First Division.
Finally, there is an agreement for Matías Tissera to leave the country and continue his career at Ludogorest in Bulgaria. The Europeans will leave approximately US$1,000,000 for the Squid. Several clubs in Argentina wanted him and the footballer wanted to be transferred. Finally, he will play outside.
#hour #signings #Argentine #football #Vigo #Ábila #Blandi #Tissera #Renzo #Sánchez
Leave a Reply