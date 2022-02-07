One weekend of European football left and we reviewed the 7 Latin Americans who shone on their teams.
Frank Lampard made his debut as Everton manager and thrashed Brentford 4-1. Richarlison was one of the team’s stars and had the pleasure of scoring a great goal. Debut with the right foot.
PSG thrashed Lille and Leandro Paredes was the most outstanding player for Mauricio Pochettino’s team. He was always well positioned, had great precision with his passes and managed to balance the team.
Caglari gave the bump against Atalanta and managed to get out of relegation in Italian football. Gaston Pereiro was one of those responsible and was the great figure: the Uruguayan striker scored a brace and was key.
Dani Alves showed that he is still valid and played a great game against Atlético de Madrid. He was one of Barcelona’s most important players and he gave himself the pleasure of scoring a goal and providing an assist. It is true that he was expelled for a serious infraction, but that does not mean that he deserves a place among the most outstanding.
Nahuel Molina showed why he is so important to Lionel Scaloni and why the coach continues to choose him as the right back. In the 90th minute, he scored a free kick against Torino and opened the scoring.
Colombian Alfredo Morelos scored his first goals in 2022 and was the great figure of Rangers. He also gave an assist and had a dream day.
Luis Díaz made his official presentation as a Liverpool player: he earned an ovation from Anfield and gave an assist. Historic match.
