STAINLESS. Dani Alves (38 | ??) once again showed that he is more relevant than ever. The Brazilian winger gave Barcelona a jump in category and today he had a DELUXE performance.

⭐Goal and Assist in the duel against Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou.

?The stain was his expulsion. pic.twitter.com/dStxTMvcUq

– Express Soccer (@ExpressFutbolCL) February 6, 2022