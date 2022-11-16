The Abu Dhabi Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend, will decide not only the vice-world titles in the drivers’ and constructors’ championship, but will also be the stage for the ‘last times’ for well you are pilots. Exactly half of these will finish their experience on the Yas Marina track with the current teams, while the other 50% will not be able to count on an immediate future in the Circus in the role of official driver for 2023, partly due to lack of renewals of contract and, in only one case, for the decision to end one’s career.

The one just mentioned concerns Sebastian Vettel, four times world champion who had already communicated his decision to hang up his helmet in the second part of this world championship. In this way, the German will dispute his 299th and last GPalso leaving theAston Martin, a team with which he joined in 2022 after his experience in Ferrari. At the same time, the British team can still prepare for 2023 with the guarantee of the arrival of another world champion like Fernando Alonsowho in the United Arab Emirates will definitively greet theAlpine. The Spaniard, who had returned to F1 in 2021 with the French team, will try to defend the 4th place of the Enstone team in the constructors’ championship before leaving the cockpit free in favor of Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman is in fact about to join his compatriot team for 2023, taking his leave first from theAlpha Tauri. A farewell that will not be easy for the number 10, who with the team from Faenza has conquered a total of three podiums, among which the victory obtained at Monza in 2020 stands out. In any case, Gasly’s departure will be replaced by ‘Dutch Nyck De Vries, ready to compete in his first year as an official driver, and not as a third driver or substitute as has already happened this season with more than positive results. Finally, in Abu Dhabi there will be other drivers who will say goodbye to their respective teams, but all sharing a future yet to be defined, in F1 or elsewhere. Let’s start with the most striking case of Daniel Ricciardo with the McLarenreplaced by his compatriot Oscar Piastri for the next championship and destined for a possible role as test driver in Red Bull, a team in which he had already played five seasons from 2014 to 2018. More recently, the news of the failure to reconfirm Mick Schumacher in Haas in favor of Nico Hülkenberg made the German lose hope, exactly like Nicholas Latifi in Williamswho will make way for newcomer Logan Sargeant, fresh from Superlicence.