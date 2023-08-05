Home page World

From: Sandra Sparer

Split

The President of the Federal Environment Agency presents a study on environmental awareness, in the context of which he also appealed to the activist group.

Frankfurt – Regular droughts, water shortages and an even greater extinction of species are in our future without effective environmental protection. That’s why many people are in favor of taking action to avoid man-made climate change to contain The “Last Generation” in particular is committed to this with regular protest actions.

Your actions are provoking a lot of criticism from the general public and even from other climate protectionists. For example, “Fridays for Future” criticized the actions of the “last generation”. Dirk Messner, President of the Federal Environment Agency, therefore called on the activists to “think about their action formats”.

President of the Federal Environment Agency appeals to the “last generation”

He made this appeal when presenting a study on environmental awareness, according to a report by the AFP news agency. The representative study was carried out and evaluated by the ConPolicy Institute and the Institute for Ecological Economy Research. A total of “2072 people aged 14 and over were interviewed,” the report continues.

The protest actions of the last generation are repeatedly criticized. The President of the Federal Environment Agency also recommends that the group reconsider their approach. © Becker Bredel/IMAGO

According to the survey, 61 percent of those surveyed do not see the blocking of freeways and similar measures as a valid protest action, or rather not at all. The same percentage of respondents said they support the demands of the climate movement. Messner concluded that “those responsible for this urgently need to think about their form of protest”.

“Last Generation” does not see rejection as a reason to change its approach

For the “last generation”, however, the rejection they experience for their protest actions is not necessarily a reason to change their approach. A spokeswoman for the activist group said in an interview with Caren Miosga: “Our role as protesters is not to create majorities for climate protection”.

At the moment the “Last Generation” is still on a summer break until August 7th. However, the protests should not become more radical, as the group recently emphasized. (sp)