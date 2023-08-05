Yesterday, at 8:00 p.m. sharp, Rayados faced the Portland Timbers in the duel corresponding to the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup. Monterrey Soccer Club He arrived as a favorite for the match, and made it count on the scoreboard, when, in the agony of the first half, the Argentine Maxi Meza would score what would be the only goal of the game, for Rayados to make it through to the round of 16.
The meeting was relatively quiet for those led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, who even took time to debut his bomb signing, the former Real Madrid and Betis de Sevilla captain: Sergio Canales, who although he never had a clear play to be present, it seems a matter of time before the Spaniard begins to shine with the blue and white.
Everything was happiness in the albiazul bosom. They had a foot and a half in the next round, and their rival in the round of 16 could be the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, with whom they have an outstanding debt. However, after the ninetieth minute, the Argentine striker Germán Berterame suffered an injury that made him leave the field of play and leave his team with ten players on the field, since Rayados had already spent the deck of changes.
The alarms went off quickly at Club de Fútbol Monterrey. Germán Berterame had been doing things very well. So much so that he had already won the title to Rayados’ historic scorer: Rogelio Funes Mori, so an injury at this time could spoil everything for the footballer’s aspirations.
On Friday night the worst was confirmed: a fractured left foot, for which he will miss the duel against Tigres next Tuesday, and most likely will also be low in the return of the Mx League.
