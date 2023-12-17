Málaga, the city of origin of Pablo Picasso (Málaga, 1881-Mougins, 1973), with its museum and his birthplace at the forefront, has joined the global celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the artist's death. If it is always a good idea to plan a trip to the Andalusian city, here are seven reasons why you should live the Picasso Year in Malaga before it ends.

Pigeons and skinned knees in the Plaza de la Merced

Sculpture of Pablo Picasso in front of the artist's birthplace in the city of Malaga. Vitalii Biliak Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

Already living in Paris, Pablo Ruiz Picasso remembered the pigeons in his Plaza de la Merced and his skinned knees from jumping the marble benches; He was baptized in the parish of Santiago, and educated at the San Rafael school, on Comedias street. The Malaga City Council takes the first steps of the genius through a route picassiana which takes the visitor to the old San Telmo School of Fine Arts, where his father, José Ruiz Blasco, was a teacher, and to the Antonio Mamely pharmacy (today Bustamante), where his father used to meet with his friends for his gatherings, and in whose back room was surprised by the earthquake of 1884.

More information

The boy Pablo's passion for bullfighting took root in the La Malagueta bullring, and in the old Hostal de las Tres Unidas he stayed with his friend Carlos Casagemas on New Year's Eve from 1900 to 1901: he was just 19 years old, and it would be his last visit to Malaga.

Bulletin The best travel recommendations, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THEM

The museum that opened the ban

A visitor at the Picasso Málaga Museum, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023. Alex Zea (Europa Press / Getty Images) (Europa Press via Getty Images)

The 50th anniversary of Picasso's death coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Picasso Museum Malaga, through which some eight million visitors have already passed. The institution that has marked a before and after in the city's cultural tourism has celebrated the double with three exhibitions: Picasso sculptor. Matter and body (which ended last September), the first major exhibition in Spain focused on its sculptural facet; The multiple faces of Picasso's late work, focused on the human face, one of the artist's most frequent themes (until March 31, 2024); and Picasso's echowhich will also remain until March 31, 2024, exploring its influence on current globalized art.

Visit the artist's birthplace

The exterior of the Picasso Birthplace Museum, in the Plaza de la Merced in Malaga. Ian Dagnall (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

The first-born of the Ruiz Picasso family was born at number 15 Plaza de la Merced, currently Picasso Birthplace Museum. After providing this 50th anniversary with a chronological and stylistic tour of his work with the exhibition The ages of Paul, Now he exposes a follow-up to the artist's presence in the mass media: Picasso's image (until March 3, 2024).

A rich cultural life

Exterior of the Soho theater in Malaga, owned by the actor Antonio Banderas. ZUMA Press / Alamy / CORDON PRESS

Tributes to Picasso abound in the rich artistic and cultural ecosystem of Malaga, as reflected in the Birthplace's agenda. There are nearly 40 exhibition spaces in the city (including the Pompidou, the Carmen Thyssen and the Russian Museum Collection in Saint Petersburg); two important theaters such as the Cervantes and the Soho (owned by the actor Antonio Banderas); a municipal cinema, the Albéniz, managed by the Malaga Festival; more associations and cultural centers, and an important musical offer.

Urban hotels for all budgets

Solecio Palacean Andalusian palace from the 18th century converted into an urban hotel, offers, among its experiences, a breakfast buffet with VIP entry to the Picasso Museum, which is located just a few steps away. It is just one example of the symbiotic growth between Malaga's cultural and accommodation offering. If 18 years ago there were 10 establishments associated with AEHCOS (Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol), today there are 80. At least four of them, four and five stars, have opened in Malaga city in less than two years.

Gastronomy coming out of the paintings

One of the terraces in the historic center of the Andalusian city. Nick van Meurs (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

Picasso, who was said to be frugal, although very sweet, frequently painted food and pictures of Mediterranean cuisine. One way to pay (and give yourself) a tribute is to enjoy Malaga gastronomy: two restaurants with Michelin stars; establishments in the upper-middle zone, more affordable but of quality (and the segment that is growing the most according to the Malaga Hoteliers Association); tapas bars; beach bars. The uncorking of Cervanteswhich presents itself as the only restaurant in the city with an exclusive winery of Malaga wines, launched its particular celebration in June, which affected its decoration, its content (it aspires to become an exhibition space for young artists) and its own gastronomic offer: for example, with a trompe l'oeil of the fried bulls that Picasso drew as if they were whitebait.

Pier One and Soho

The Pier One promenade, in Malaga. REDA &CO srl / Alamy / CORDON PRESS

Picasso left behind a Malaga that still retained its cosmopolitan charm, but was in decline. The city that now commemorates the 50th anniversary of his death is once again thriving and invites you to discover his most modern profile: Pier One as a commercial and restaurant area in the Port; he Soho Arts Quarter, where the Malaga Contemporary Art Center acts as a lighthouse and graffiti shines among art galleries, design venues, fashionable shops and bars.

Subscribe here to The Traveler newsletter and find inspiration for your next trips in our accounts Facebook, x and instagram.