Dhe Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Chancellor Olaf Scholz's commitment to Ukraine at the recent EU summit. “What Chancellor Olaf Scholz did at the summit to remove the threatened Hungarian veto will go down in history as an act of German leadership in the interests of Europe,” Kuleba told “Bild am Sonntag”. At the same time, Kuleba called for more German leadership. “I can only hope that this also marks a broader and irreversible turnaround in Germany’s approach to leading efforts to resolve the most complicated issues,” he said.

The dispute over EU accession negotiations with Ukraine was considered deadlocked until the summit because Hungary blocked itself. As a solution, Scholz suggested that Prime Minister Viktor Orban leave the meeting for the vote. This enabled the other heads of state and government to reach the necessary agreement.

Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for nearly 22 months; Sunday marks the 662nd day of the war. Including the Crimean peninsula, about a fifth of the country is occupied by Russian soldiers.

Zelensky praises Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense

After several days and nights of heavy Russian air strikes on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the work of the Ukrainian air defense system. In a week, 104 of 112 attacking Shahed drones were intercepted, Zelensky said in his evening video on Saturday. “And the destruction of each one means that lives and infrastructure have been saved,” he said, thanking all anti-aircraft soldiers.

Dozens of battles at the front

There was also an air alert over large parts of eastern Ukraine on Sunday night. The air force in Kiev said Russian drones had entered Ukrainian airspace from the east and south. The evening report from the Ukrainian General Staff reported 71 battles – a slight decrease from 82 battles on Friday. The military information could not be independently verified. Nevertheless, the numbers allow conclusions to be drawn about the intensity of the fighting. Foreign experts such as the Institute for War Studies (ISW) in the USA observe that Russia is gaining ground with its advances.







Most of the Russian attacks were again in the city of Avdiivka and the surrounding area in Donbass – 27 battles were registered. They were repelled, it was said. In the Kupyansk sector of the front further north in the Kharkiv and Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military counted eleven battles near the village of Synkivka. According to ISW estimates, the Russian troops have been on the offensive there for days and are advancing. There has been no mention of Ukrainian offensive actions in the General Staff reports for some time. After the widespread failure of the summer offensive, the Kiev troops are preparing for defense.

Western anti-aircraft equipment is proving itself in Ukraine

Zelensky said that one of the successes of anti-aircraft defense was that ballistic missiles from Russia were brought down from the sky last week. “The Patriots, Nasams, Cheetahs and other systems provided by our partners are working perfectly,” he said. At the same time, it is important to further improve air defense over Ukraine, said the head of state. This is an issue in almost all of his contacts with foreign partners.

In recent nights, Russia has attacked with swarms of combat drones. As was the case last winter, the target is often energy supply systems. However, Ukrainian air defense is much better equipped this winter. Nevertheless, according to civilian authorities, there were dozens of injuries and damage last week – including in Kiev.







Ukraine puts Moscow Patriarch Kirill on a wanted list

In the fight against the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church, Ukraine has put Moscow Patriarch Kirill on a wanted list. He is accused of being one of the main supporters of the Russian war of aggression. The Interior Ministry in Kiev put the church leader whose real name is Vladimir Gundyaev on the wanted list. Moscow was given as his whereabouts.

Kirill is clearly behind the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Like him, he insists on Russia's claim to rule over the neighboring countries in which Russians live. In Ukraine he still has influence over the priests and communities that profess the Moscow Patriarchate.

Kretschmer does not believe in Ukraine joining the EU

Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) does not believe in Ukraine joining the EU and insists on negotiations with Russia. “After the end of the war, Ukraine needs a perspective in Europe and protection from further attacks,” Kretschmer told “Bild am Sonntag”. “But I don’t see joining the EU in the foreseeable future. “First of all, it’s about reconstruction, the rule of law, normality and common goals.”

Kretschmer criticizes the fact that there have been “no diplomatic initiatives” to end the war for a year. “In the meantime, the death toll and the costs of this war are increasing immeasurably.” It is not enough just to impose sanctions. “Germany is needed for peace negotiations. But no one in the world takes our foreign minister seriously anymore. Our image has suffered because Ms. Baerbock has burned all bridges with countries that do not share her values.”

That will be important on Sunday

The Ukrainian military expects further ground and air attacks by the Russian army.