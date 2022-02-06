The coach of Real Madrid, Paul Lassoattributed the tight defeat they suffered this Sunday on their court against Valencia Basket to the “mistakes” of reading they had in the “final decisions in the last few minutes”details that, he said, were “key code”.

“It is true that the feeling is that we lacked a bit of spark and that there are times when the week is long, but we must give credit to Valencia, who have known how to read better. There are specific errors that have penalized”he lamented at a press conference. The coach complained that his defense let Valencia get hooked on the game after a good start but he valued how they rejoined the game after opening a gap for the visitors in the third quarter thanks “to the defense and the successes of Llull”. “Although it sounds strange, I see many positive things. But we have a lot left to improve”added a Laso who asked “turn page” to focus on the Euroleague.