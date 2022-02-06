O deputado Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) informou, neste domingo, 6, por meio de seu perfil oficial no Instagram, que teve a sua conta no Twitter suspensa temporariamente por violação das regras de uso do site. The platform, however, says that the punishment was due to an error in the system itself. The profile of President Jair Bolsonaro’s son has already been reactivated.

“One more, now on Twitter. And the question follows: why? They don’t even say which post I violated such community policy. And there I go once again dealing with lawyers the matter,” she wrote.

Twitter claimed that the system that monitors violations of rules would have erroneously pointed out a problem in a publication by the deputy. Eduardo Bolsonaro would have to wait for a “probationary period” as punishment. However, the sanction was removed.

Na sexta-feira, 4, Eduardo Bolsonaro gerou revolta no Twitter ao usar a rede social para associar a cratera no metrô de São Paulo ao fato de a concessionária responsável pela obra que desabou priorizar a contratação de mulheres. The deputy published a video in which Stefania Riciulli, communications coordinator for the company Acciona, defends a policy for hiring women.

“’I always try to hire women,’ but why? Are men a worse engineer? When meritocracy gives way to an ideology without scientific proof, the result is usually not the best. Always choose the best professional, regardless of your color, gender, ethnicity and etc,” he wrote.

The company manifested itself through a note in which it classified the deputy’s comment as disrespectful.

“Acciona, as a company that has respect for diversity as one of the pillars of its ESG policy, deeply regrets the content of this video message that circulates on social networks. The company considers the content to be misogynistic and extremely disrespectful to our employees”, he stressed.

Several entities criticized Eduardo Bolsonaro’s statements. Among them, the National Coordination for Equal Opportunities and Elimination of Discrimination at Work, of the Public Ministry of Labor, the National Association of Labor Prosecutors and the Brazilian Association of Women in Legal Careers.

The aforementioned entities repudiated “any speech that associates professional failures or incapacity with the fact of being a woman or even questions the importance of affirmative action to promote equal opportunities at work”

