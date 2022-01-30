Confirmed alignment of Real Sociedad B

Xabi Alonso Bet on the following eleven in search of ending the losing streak of eight games without winning: Zubiaurre; Gabilondo, Blasco, Urko González de Zárate, Clemente, Martín; Olasagasti, Turrientes, Nais Djouahra, Navarro; Lobet.

Karrikaburu, on the bench. Lobete will be at the top, who will try to take advantage of the confidence of the Tolosa coach. Line of five behind to cover their backs. Olasagasti and Turrientes in the midfield to give balance.