Hockey Lions preparing for Beijing Olympics in isolation amid great uncertainty: “This is neither familiar nor safe”

The lions gathered at the camp on Friday and will travel to Beijing on Wednesday.

Finland the hockey national team lives in isolation and insecurity at the Vierumäki Olympic camp.

The agenda for the day is ascetically clear before the start of the Beijing Olympics next Wednesday.

As head coach Jukka Jalonen described the situation on Sunday: “Dry workout, ice workout, eating and resting.”

The spreading coronavirus and China’s particularly strict rules and restrictions have resulted in players spending a lot of time on their own and testing is hard.

“Not many meetings to hold. Players are seen in training, and otherwise we are a bit like in our own conditions. ”

Vierumäki the camp team currently has three goalkeepers, eight defenders and 14 strikers.

There should be more players in the camp and also go to Beijing when the substitute patterns and related rules are relaxed.

Under the new rules, six extra players can be added to the team and they are free to change. The reason for the change does not have to be related to the coronavirus, but injury, for example, is sufficient to justify it.

It must also be possible to switch players back and forth. The pattern goes so that the so-called substitute takes the place, but the next player returns to the next or the next match and the substitute goes back to the reserve.

After the reform, the size of the team can be four goalkeepers and 27 field players.

“It’s an interesting equation overall,” Jalonen said. “There has never been such a thing before.”

Jalonen referred to previous Olympics and World Championships, where the size of the team is very precisely and clearly.

“Because of Korona, switching is understandable,” Jalonen said.

“Of course, there is an advantage here for a country that can take all six extra players there. No one has anything to say about it, but we can’t do that and take players like that. ”

Jalonen referred to the rotation of the Finnish League during the Olympics, but an even more wordless message meant Russia.

The Eastern League KHL is strongly Russia-driven and has been suspended for a long time. Russia has the option to take at least six players from KHL clubs when the series is not playing at the same time.

Jalonen said that Finland’s procedural patterns are open. One possibility is that the substitutes will remain at home as deputies.

The Olympic Committee’s last flight to Beijing will leave on February 9, and the men’s puck tournament will begin a day later.

“Think about what is wisest for the team and the individual player. It is clear that we cannot take players whose team is still playing. ”

Jalonen said that the players in the Swedish SHL and the Finnish League would not be in question, but alternatives would have to be found in the Swiss or Russian leagues.

“This is not quite a simple thing according to Western thinking. Here we have to think about the well-being of the players as well, and not just their own team, even if it is a national team. ”

Jalonen prepares the national team for the ninth time in the value tournament when the series started at the 2009 World Championships in Switzerland.

Work styles, patterns, and game systems have become familiar to players, but a lot has changed this year.

“This is neither familiar nor safe because of the corona. We strive to keep it as safe as we can. Korona’s trouble, and everyone knows it. ”

There is something familiar after all. Jalonen knows the players and they know the game systems.

“When we’re on the ice, we’re pulled full.”

Team gathered in Vierumäki on Friday night. A corona test was a welcome welcome. With a negative test, I got into Saturday’s practice.

Jalonen did not answer or comment on whether each player selected for the camp passed the Friday test. “It will be seen in due course,” was the response.

On Tuesday evening, the team will travel to an airport hotel in Vantaa. There will still be tests, and the team will travel to Beijing on Wednesday.

“Yes, we have started from the premise that this is the best opportunity to prepare and stay healthy so that everyone selected can get to the race,” Jalonen said.

