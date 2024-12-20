Las Nenas and other ghosts created by Artificial Intelligence

This column was written by a human being. More specifically, me. A few months ago it would have been superfluous to clarify this, but not anymore, because content generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) is getting out of hand. That’s what the creators of Las Nenas alleged, a music group that seemed to be made up of three real women: Viviana, Claudia and Naiara. At first no one noticed that the three names contain the letters -ia-, in a wink. The fact is that they do not exist, the photos that illustrate their album have been generated by AI, the voices and their music too. They claim that the letters were written by a person: who knows. They also said that it started as a game and it got out of hand. Playing, playing, they gave interviews and everything, although only by email.

Luckily this newspaper revealed the news that they were false. The people behind the deception still do not show their faces. It has been written that they were not real, but we must be precise with the words. The images and songs of Las Nenas are real, they have just been made by a machine. This is what we have to understand: the lie is real. Lies are not the opposite of reality, they are the opposite of truth. So Las Nenas are false humans, but as ghosts they enjoy full reality. AI is creating ghosts and putting them to live among us. Let’s see what happens.