Las Colinas Golf & Country Club has prepared a different and unique gastronomic offer for the summer months that will surprise all those who visit the complex this summer. Its umawa restaurant, located in the heart of Las Colinas, opens its doors in July and August with a unique menu with dishes from Japanese, Mexican and Nikkei cuisines. WOW Beach also opens in July, August and September, the restaurant located in Playa de Campoamor where you can enjoy a complete beach experience combining unique spaces for relaxation with the best Mediterranean cuisine.

These gastronomic experiences join the one that il Palco already offers throughout the year, the star Italian restaurant at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club that has conquered its loyal customers thanks to a perfect combination of authentic traditional gastronomy and a unique setting with views privileged views of the Mediterranean forest and the pool of the Sport & Health Club.

In fact, regarding il Palco, Javier Rodríguez, Director of Operations at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, states that “during this summer, the WOW Beach dinners will be offered by il Palco. In this way, our clients will be able to choose whether to taste the star dishes of our Italian proposal on the beach or in our usual facilities”.

il Palco, a piece of Italy on the Costa Blanca



The menu that chef Alfonso Lillo has prepared for il Palco perfectly summarizes the essence of traditional Italian cuisine where the variety of pasta recipes, traditional pinsas, meat and fish will show the visitor the unknown variety of which gastronomy is supposed to be. most famous in the world.

Its interior designed by the prestigious interior designer Pepe Leal, as well as its location next to the Club House of Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, manages to recreate a very special atmosphere on summer nights. il Palco is open from Tuesday to Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (bar until 11:00 p.m.); Saturdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (bar until 12:00 a.m.); and on Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (bar until 6:00 p.m.).

In addition, this summer, for the first time, it is possible to enjoy the il Palco menu in another privileged environment, the beach club WOW Beach by Las Colinas, located on the beachfront of Campoamor Beach, with exceptional views of the Mediterranean. The il Palco dinners at WOW Beach will be available during the months of July and August. In July, from Friday to Sunday and in August, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (bar until 12:00 a.m.).

WOW Beach, a different and special concept



WOW Beach by Las Colinas is a beach club located on the beachfront of La Glea Beach, in Dehesa de Campoamor, which offers a complete relaxation experience with hammocks, Balinese beds, cocktails, massage service and an infinity pool for its clients.

In addition, this restaurant also stands out for its gastronomic offer. Between 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., the menu presents a varied proposal of 100% Mediterranean dishes in which fish and rice dishes acquire a stellar dimension.

At night, this luxurious environment will be the perfect setting to enjoy the traditional Italian cuisine of il Palco, which can be enjoyed from Tuesday to Sunday, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

umawa, a sensory journey without leaving Las Colinas



At umawa, tradition and innovation go hand in hand in a fusion space where flavor is the real protagonist. Created by chef Alfonso Lillo, the gastronomic proposal of this restaurant is a sensory experience in which an ancient culinary proposal is made available to the client that integrates dishes from Japanese, Mexican and Nikkei cuisines in a unique setting with views of the award-winning countryside. golf course at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club. During the months of July and August, umawa will be open from Thursday to Monday, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.