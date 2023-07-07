Recently the users of xbox game pass they were a bit angry, since some price adjustments were announced regarding the monthly membership of the gaming subscription service. However, now that these charges will enter circulation, something quite interesting is announced that the most fans of the service will appreciate.

Having disappeared, it is confirmed that the subscription to GamePass it will cost $10 pesos for the first 30 days, something users took a hard time when it was withdrawn weeks ago. However, now it has returned to convince those who have just joined this catalog with many games to discover to try the service.

This can be obtained in different ways, either from the consoles, official page of xbox game pass and mobile phone applications. However, certain requirements must be met for it to be applicable. One of them is mainly that the person has not had the service before, because if he has used it, he must pay the conventional price.

In news related to GamePass, recently jim ryan spoke of the service when requested in the audit for the purchase of Activision Blizzard, where he is severely criticized. This is due to a comment that relates to the quality of big video games, and not letting their success spread in the first days of release.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: With this many will already be happy, because they were furious when the offer was withdrawn, but it is assumed that these people are fans who do not cheat, unless they have implied that new accounts are created to pay for Game Pass every month.