The previous U17 coach Lars Bender, 35, is leaving SpVgg Unterhaching and will be the new coach of the regional soccer team Wacker Burghausen. As the Munich suburban club announced, the former national player and president Manfred Schwabl have agreed to terminate the current employment contract on December 31, 2024.

“That wasn’t the actual plan. Everything was geared towards preparing with the Hachinger U17 from the beginning of January. Then the offer came from Burghausen and that opened up a new perspective for me,” explained Bender. “I am very grateful to Manni Schwabl and the club that I can now take advantage of this opportunity. My goal was always to become a coach in the men’s division.”

Lars Bender, who played at 1860 Munich and Leverkusen for many years, only took over the U17 team in the summer. His brother Sven was most recently interim coach of the third division club from Unterhaching. After Heiko Herrlich was hired, he will remain with the team as an assistant coach.

“I am happy and grateful that they have placed their trust in me and I am looking forward to the new challenge,” said Lars Bender about his new job. “The conversations were so convincing that I was quickly able to accept the idea of ​​taking on the position because they made me feel like I was the right man and believed in my qualities and my development.”