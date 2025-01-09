Miguel Ángel Rodríguez insists on the hoax that the Prosecutor’s Office stopped an agreement with Ayuso’s partner

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s chief of staff, gave several interviews this Thursday to develop and clarify his statement as a witness before the Supreme Court in the case investigating the alleged leak of emails from Alberto González Amador’s lawyer. In the program ‘Everything is a Lie’ by Risto Mejide, Rodríguez has insisted on the hoax that the possible agreement that would have shortened the legal process against the businessman was stopped by the highest levels of the Public Ministry.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez acknowledges in the Supreme Court that he leaked one of the emails from the prosecutor in the case of Ayuso’s partner

“That is not information, it is opinion, and logic,” he explained about the message sent to several journalists on March 13 in which he stated that this possible agreement had been stopped “from above.” “If they propose an agreement here and we have not reached an agreement for ten months, who has stopped it? Because someone has to have stopped it,” he explained. “The Public Prosecutor’s Office, a body that I have always admired, is a collegiate and hierarchical body. Prosecutor Salto cannot do anything to reach this agreement without permission from above.”

In his appearance before the judge, Ayuso’s chief of staff also defended the message in which, in addition to disseminating prosecutor Julián Salto’s email to several journalists, he stated that this possible pact was being stopped “from above.” Before the judge, he acknowledged that he had no reliable “information” and that he expressed that opinion because “he has gray hair.”

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s statements involve various falsehoods installed in the story he has spread since elDiario.es revealed that Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner was denounced. The usual thing in cases like this is that a possible agreement between the accused and the Prosecutor’s Office arrives shortly before the trial, and in no case prevents either the holding of the trial or the issuance of a sentence. The possible pact was going to be signed in the court investigating the case and the magistrate herself has postponed the statements of Alberto González Amador: the first for a writing of the popular accusations and the second for the opening of a second branch of the case.

Ayuso’s chief of staff appeared yesterday as a witness before Judge Ángel Hurtado. Forced to tell the truth, Rodríguez acknowledged that Alberto González Amador’s own lawyer sent him, on the morning of March 12, an email from the prosecutor who had denounced him. An email that she kept, according to her testimony, until on the night of the 13th, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner authorized its dissemination to reinforce her story: a few hours before, El Mundo had published that the Prosecutor’s Office had offered her a pact and La Sexta had revealed that it was the other way around. His lawyer had confessed to his crimes a month earlier and had offered a deal to avoid prison.

Before the Supreme Court, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez has stated that he did not know anything about that previous confession and that he limited himself to denying La Sexta, which was the one that at that time was telling the truth through the complete chain of emails. To questions from Risto Mejide has insisted on that version with which, in practice, he recognizes that he spread false information, although he denies having been the original source of El Mundo, even blaming the prosecutor for not having been more specific when naming Alberto’s previous confession. González Amador.

Rodríguez has also influenced the strategy, developed from the beginning of the case by Isabel Díaz Ayuso and her entourage, of stating that everything could have been solved with some type of negotiation with the Treasury, when, being a double tax fraud, it had to end in a mandatory in the hands of Justice and in a trial with a sentence. “If Alberto were not Ayuso’s boyfriend, this would have been closed for years. “It is a file from the Prosecutor’s Office to harm a political rival designed by Pedro Sánchez,” he stated.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez questions the story of Ayuso’s partner when he was forced to tell the truth in the Supreme Court



He also insists that his lawyer’s proposal to accept eight months in prison in exchange for paying half a million euros and avoiding prison does not imply that Alberto González Amador has confessed to any crime. He has limited everything to the negotiations carried out by the lawyers: “He has never pleaded guilty to anything, they are negotiations of the lawyer, González Amador has never sat in front of a judge to say that he has committed two crimes. Aldama has declared himself a confessed criminal.” “That’s why everyone who has insulted him is going to move on,” he added in reference to the multiple civil lawsuits that his lawyers have filed against several dozen people who have referred to him as a “confessed fraudster,” among them them the President of the Government.