Larissa Riquelme He arrived in Lima this Monday, March 28, to encourage in Peru vs. Paraguay, a match where Ricardo Gareca’s team will seek their place in the Qatar 2022 playoff. The television host, known as the ‘Girlfriend of the 2010 South Africa World Cup’, was invited by a well-known radio station to be present at said meeting.

In statements to The Republic, gave his score of the match: “2 to 1, with that we are perfect”. He revealed that he would like the Peruvian team to win and highlighted the importance of the clashes between the two teams.

“It is incredible, as always, Peru vs. Paraguay are decisive matches. Let’s hope that tomorrow, from the heart, the Peruvian team wins ”, Said the model and entertainer at the Radiomar facilities.

Full of praise for Gianluca Lapadula

He also took the opportunity to talk about the performance of the summoned players. “There is not one that is not good, they all go to the same goal,” he said.

He highlighted the level of the Italian-Peruvian Gianluca Lapadula, who will be the owner this March 29. “I like the game of Lapadula,” said the foreign figure.

On the other hand, he regretted that his team was unable to qualify for Qatar 2022 and questioned the coach for his lack of knowledge of the Guarani game.

What happened to the life of Larissa Riquelme?

Larissa Riquelme became known at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa for her celebrations during the Paraguayan matches. She rose to fame after being caught shouting a goal for his team.

He went through several dance reality shows, where he became a finalist. Currently, she continues to work as a model for well-known brands that she promotes on her social networks.

From time to time she appears on television as a guest and shares her daily life and routine on her official accounts.