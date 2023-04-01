A 37-year-old woman jumped with her 8-year-old son from the window on the second floor of a building in Celano, in the province of L’Aquila, this morning at 8.30. The two made a flight of almost four meters. The 37-year-old died instantly while her baby was transported to the San Salvatore dell’Aquila hospital and then transferred to the Bambino Gesù in Rome. The baby would be serious, but not life threatening. The carabinieri intervened on the spot.