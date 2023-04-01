Genoa – 22 Blucerchiati have been called up by Dejan Stankovic for Roma-Sampdoria, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 2 April, at the Stadio Olimpico, at 6 pm. After finishing up in Bogliasco, the coach decided to leave at home Koray Gunter, hampered during the week by muscle problems, and Abdelhamid Sabiri, struggling with the flu after returning from his commitments with the national team. Also absent were the injured Emil Audero, Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Ignacio Pussetto.

This is the complete list:

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Turk.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Murillo, Murru, Oikonomou, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Cuisance, Djuricic, Ilkhan, Léris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincón, Winks, Yepes.

Forwards: Gabbiadini, Lammers, Quagliarella, Rodríguez.