“The shield is not stained. I’m used to receiving criticism. I have normalized it. Also to suffer actions that exceed all ethical codes. Any attack to discredit the club will be fought. I will not let it go,” said the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, who appeared in the press room of the sports city. With a lectern. Willing to sell his message with a triumphalist, belligerent and not at all self-critical tone. He sent a 20-minute message in which he defended that the club he leads has not at all made mistakes in the registration process of Dani Olmo or Pau Víctor. Two footballers who can continue playing for Barça thanks to a very precautionary measure granted by the Higher Sports Council. A measure that is not definitive. But it continues to be studied.

Laporta insists that Barcelona has done things well and that it has been “the victim of a campaign of discredit from outside the club and also from within. There are circles that have used an apocalyptic story. Acting in bad faith or due to misinformation. O for both things. We know what Barça is and what it represents. We already expected these reactions. There are several actors who, when we started to come forward and with their media support, have joined forces to impose themselves. a story that has nothing to do with reality. And I celebrate once again that they have not gotten their way,” he said in a triumphant tone.

But President Laporta, who these days has gone through a carousel of emotions that even led him to ‘do the botifarra’ in Yida when he learned of the CSD’s decision, even got emotional when he spoke about Olmo and Pau Víctor, emphasizing that they had been through it evil. Just like him. “But in the last two weeks two events have occurred that confirm two others. To begin with, the strength of Barça. To continue, we return to the 1-1 norm of the fair play financial after a long time being intervened by the League.”

The shield does not stain. I'm used to receiving criticism. I have normalized it"

Although Barcelona has been signing players like Koundé, Iñigo Martinez or, in their day, the loaned Joao Cancelo or Joao Félix due to long-term injuries, personal guarantees from the president himself and the treasurer Ferran Olivé, Laporta considers that has not been improvised. The president also does not give importance to the departure of up to twenty executives or the economic vice presidents Eduard Romeu and marketing vice president Juli Guiu. Everything is, according to him, for personal reasons. “We have completed this without improvising or with external help or because of the president’s outbursts. This has been worked on. A very detailed strategic plan has been established and has been evaluated weekly by club executives. We have worked with audacity, courage. We have done well,” he said.

The chronology of the inscription of Olmo and Pau Víctor

Finally, the president recounted the Olmo and Pau Víctor case chronologically. The deadline was December 31st. “We presented the documentation to the League on December 27. Within the deadline before the end of the year. On 28-29-30-31 they asked us to complete the documentation. They asked us for requirements that we understood were not applicable. An obsolete article did not give us the license. Olmo and Pau Victoria had a valid contract. They have started the season. We had to defend it. On day 3 we finished completing the League documentation. “The RFEF applied the article incorrectly from our point of view.”

“Everything is being processed and I want to say that we have always complied. For the CSD to issue an urgent precautionary measure… it must appreciate that what we are saying is that damage is caused that is difficult to repair,” he said.

They asked us for requirements that we understood were not applicable. An obsolete article did not give us the license"

Laporta insists that “those who say it could be done sooner. We wanted to do it with Nike. The circumstance occurs that at the end of the summer negotiation with Nike, Christensen is injured. And we took the opportunity to register both players. Then we wanted to do it with Nike because they had told us it would be like that. It’s a new contract. And we were thinking of registering it this way. We didn’t sign it this summer because it could be improved and it was. We are talking about 300,000 euros more.”

“When Ter Stegen was injured, they started investigations to be able to register both players. They did not consider our requests. We had to follow the contract. We saw that the precautionary measure, the same as we obtained with Gavi, did not agree with us and we had to activate a product from February 2024.” It involves the exploitation of several VIP seats transferred to two partners from the Middle East.

Regarding the transferred VIP business, Laporta explained that Barcelona has transferred “475 seats transferred in VIP operation. An attractive product. There are 2 investors. One is left with 75 and the other is 350 VIP seats. For an amount that we achieved fair play. This was validated and LaLiga gave us 1-1.” He did not want to say which partners they are. Only they are from Qatar and the Arab Emirates. He also did not want to get involved with the partial return date to the Camp Nou. “We are remodeling it. It is not a coat of paint. We will return as soon as possible.”