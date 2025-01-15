Cayetana Guillén Cuervo and Macarena Gómez have attended The Anthill for introduce The Silver Credit, an initiative promoted by the AXN channel whose main message is to achieve leading roles in the audiovisual industry for women who are over 50 years old.

Before delving into a conversation with Pablo Motos about this initiative, the actress from series such as 30 coins and The one that is coming He confessed to the presenter that has kept the promise that they agreed upon on their previous visit to the program.

“You had a promise with me, from your parrot Manolito,” Motos tells his guest as soon as they sit down at the table. “My macaw, Agapita,” Macarena Gómez corrects him. “You were going to show him my name“, continues the presenter. “To say Pablo Motos, yes, and I have achieved it,” acknowledges the artist, before asking production for the video where she demonstrates it.

The moment caused applause and laughter from those present on the set and Cayetana Guillén Cuervo congratulated her partner. “Did you like it? Are you excited?“asks Macarena Gómez. “How exciting, I loved it,” says Pablo Motos.

“I’m going to tell you that this can create a dilemma because macaws live 80 years. That means that my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren will hear your name“, he explains. “But they won’t know who I am, tell them before you die,” he asks. To this, Macarena Gómez responds: “They will know who you are because you will go down in history.”