TV3, very direct with Laporta, reported yesterday that since Dembélé is impossible, they are going to suggest to Xavi that he not align him. Mobbing is a loathsome business technique that football admits with loathsome naturalness. There are continually cases, no matter where you look. Faced with a player who does not want to renew because of what they are offered or one who does not accept a transfer to another party that is convenient for the club, “Oh, you don’t want to? Well then you don’t play ”. It comes to be something like “let the colonel be annoyed, not like a ranch”, but the other way around. Here the one who does not eat ranch is the colonel, read the club, which is weakened in the field and discredited as a company.

Xavi was asked a few weeks ago about this eventuality, undoubtedly because this possibility was coming, and he said that in no case would he consider not aligning him, that he considered it strategic. It seems decent to me and at the same time practical, because Barça has nothing to spare and what the club needs now is to be at least fourth in LaLiga, not to find out who pees longer, Laporta or Dembélé. Juan Jiménez reminded me yesterday how Málaga left Duda, then their best player, to rot on the bench because he did not accept a transfer to Real that it was convenient for the club, and by dint of not aligning him he ended up descending to Second.

Of course, the player’s approach is abusive: 45 million in hand, 15 for the agent, 30 for him, and then 30 per year. Abusive and indecent after the five years he’s been off and on in the lineups. But You should not expect understanding from the players, who have a few years to win everything they can, and less in this case after Laporta’s lightness when commenting that for him he is better than Mbappé. Well, if I’m better than Mbappé, put me in these monies. He does not deserve them, but what it is about now is to put Barça in the Champions position, not to take revenge on a player who can contribute a lot to it. Happy 2022.