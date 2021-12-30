The coffin with the body of the renowned Nobel Peace Prize winner for his fight against racial segregation and the ‘Aparthed’ arrived in Cape Town this Thursday. Hundreds of citizens came to say goodbye to the archbishop emeritus, whose funeral will be held on January 1.

This Thursday, December 30, the Cathedral of St. George in Cape Town, southwest South Africa, hosted the burning chapel with the remains of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Hundreds of South Africans showed up between 09:00 and 17:00 local time to say goodbye to the Nobel Peace Prize and icon of the fight against the racist oppression of ‘Apartheid’.

The wooden coffin, at the express request of Tutu, who requested an austere funeral before his death, arrived at the cathedral early in the morning.

A strong security device escorted the coffin, which was received by Thabo Makgoba, current Archbishop of Cape Town and leader of the Anglican Church of South Africa, and other priests.

Both the family of the religious leader and hundreds of people gathered at the cathedral to say goodbye to the renowned human rights activist.

People come to St. George’s Cathedral to pay their respects to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Cape Town, South Africa, December 30, 2021. © Mike Hutchings / Reuters

Her family and community say goodbye to Tutu

Tutu’s grandson, Xabiso Gxashe, offered a few words at the beginning of the congregation. “We have been reassured by the great amount of love, prayers and support that has come from around the world. This cathedral held a special place in my grandfather’s heart,” he said.

Gxashe added that “community is especially at the heart of our family, and we are grateful to be able to be here and experience on behalf of our family, the love for our Khulu (grandfather).”

One of those present at the cathedral told SABC public television that Tutu “was really a gift from God to this part of South Africa.”

Johannesburg Bishop Stephen Moreo walks with a man wearing a wreath to the Tutu family home as those who knew him paid tribute to a man who was known as “the voice of the voiceless.” © Marco LONGARI AFP

The public burning chapel was scheduled to take place on Friday only. However, the Tutu Foundation decided to extend the farewells, given the large number of people who wish to pay tribute to the Nobel Peace Prize.

Johannesburg also honors and says goodbye to Tutu

In parallel, several worshipers held a symbolic funeral at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg. Tutu lived in this city between the years 1970 and 1980, during an intense period of ‘Apartheid’.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said during the ceremony that one of Tutu’s grandsons had told her that he had no idea how iconic his grandfather was until he saw the large number of people coming to see him off. “This for me testifies to the type of humble and simple man that he was,” said the president.

In addition, he revealed that the City Council is evaluating the possibility of naming the area of ​​this cathedral as the “Desmond Tutu District”.

The Tutu Foundation also held a farewell event in Cape Town. Friends of the Anglican priest, former Irish President Mary Robinson, members of Nelson Mandela’s family, among others, attended.

Graça Machel, activist and widow of Nelson Mandela, stressed that “the archbishop is the last” of the generation of leaders who together with Mandela led the fight against ‘Apartheid’. “When we celebrate his life we ​​also celebrate all those other leaders that South Africa produced … It is a generation that bequeathed us freedom,” he added.

Who was Desmond Tutu?

Tutu was born in Klerksdorp, Johannesburg, in 1931. In 1984, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his fight against the racial oppression of ‘Apartheid’.

Tutu was also characterized by defending human rights. Among them, those of LGBT people and euthanasia. “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality,” it said.

He also fought against corruption and climate change. However, in recent years he has withdrawn from public life due to his advanced age and health problems, including prostate cancer. The archbishop passed away at the age of 90 on December 26.

The burning chapel of St. George’s Cathedral will be open to the public on Thursday and Friday. His funeral will be held on January 1, 2022.

With EFE and AP