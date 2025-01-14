Supported by the majority of the club’s directors and executives, Joan Laporta He appeared to give explanations about the latest controversies that have surrounded the Catalan club. The president reflected aloud before giving way to question time from the press. «In the last two weeks there have been two events that confirm some things and deny others. They confirm the strength of Barcelona and deny a false apocalyptic story from certain environments that have done it out of ignorance or bad faith or both,” the president began explaining. «The first fact is that we return to 1:1 and it allows us to sign and we can register Olmo and Víctor. We are no longer supervised by LaLiga. To reach 1:1, we have signed the contract with Nike, the best, and other partners, such as Spotify, and this denies that we have a bad image. While We are no longer intervened by LaLigawe are building a new stadium. It is not a remodeling, it is not putting paint, it is making a new stadium to which we will return as soon as possible,” he added.

Laporta recalled that “in March, it will be four years since the members gave us their support” and he stuck out his chest assuring that they were meeting the objectives: “We have done it without improvising, either at the president’s idea or with external aid. We have done it because we have worked well, from the club, the Board, the club workers… We have consolidated ourselves and followed a detailed strategic plan that has been evaluated weekly by the executives. It has also been completed thanks to the talent, knowledge, courage, audacity… by the club’s executives, who do an extraordinary job. We have never given up. “We all love Barça.”

The president became belligerent and did not bite his tongue: «A large part of the success of fulfilling the pillars is because the majority of the members understood that it was about saving Barça from a complicated situation and some attacks that came from land, sea and airfrom outside and also from inside. And he added: «We know what Barça represents. Nothing that has happened these weeks has surprised us, if you review history you already expect these reactions. When you emerge, various actors, with their corresponding media support, impose a ignominious storywhich repeats. We all already know each other. But they haven’t gotten their way.” Laporta went on the attack: «They haven’t left because we have done our job. They wanted to liquidate us, but we never gave up. We achieved what we wanted: the registration of Olmo and Víctor and returning to 1:1. The partners knew it was an attack on the shield». And he assured that “any campaign against the club will not prevent Barça from being loved and admired by millions and millions of people around the world.”

Laporta’s tone gradually rose: «I have normalized criticism and suffering actions that surpass all deontological codes. I am used to suffering these situations, but I do not accept that the supervision of my position is accompanied by lies. I cannot allow them to take advantage of criticism of the president to attack the club or destabilize the team. “I won’t accept it.” The leader assured that “we have emerged stronger from these weeks, with renewed energy” and that “they will not destabilize us “at a crucial moment in history and with a team that will bring great joy to Barcelona fans and that already makes them dream.” In addition, he sent a warning to sailors: «The destabilizers from outside and inside will have to work hard to knock us down. “They will have to work much harder if they want to destabilize a club with more than 100 years of history.”









Laporta explained chronologically what happened around the Olmo case: «In the Olmo case, we presented the documentation on December 27, and LaLiga asked us to complete the documentation. On the 31st we already had the rules, 1:1. But LaLiga understood that no and asked us for more records, we did not agree. The RFEF told us that the 1:1 was missing but that there would be no problem in extending the license… LaLiga and the RFEF told us that the article was obsolete, but they did not give us the licenses and we did not believe it was correct. The normal goal is the stability of the competition, and we did not enter into this assumption. Both players had a contract and we defended it. On day 3 we completed the paperwork and were given the 1:1 rule. We appealed to the CSD. Barça has always complied with the regulations, we are in a state of law. To make the decision, the CSD must appreciate that there is reparation damage, and also appreciate the appearance of good law. And the technical services of the CSD and the state lawyers took the measure.

The leader wanted to explain how Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor have experienced this process. «They and their families have suffered a lot.. It hasn’t been pleasant. We told them, we will sign you up. We had the legal reason, but they have to give it to you. They have suffered a lot, they couldn’t play. They have suffered a lot from the consequences it had. They acted like a movie. They were worried, but trying not to affect the group dynamic. We have tried to explain the evolution but it was not easy. I believe in the rule of law and justice, and we have never given up and we have achieved what we wanted. The fact that the CSD gave us the extremely precautionary order and that it refers to the nullity and lack of competence of the body that gives the licenses… is important. And they have also seen that it hurt us and that it made reference to good law. The appeal has been praised by prestigious jurists“The legal team has done an extraordinary job.”

The lawyer continued with his explanations and his interpretation of the obstacles that the club encountered in registering Olmo and Pau Víctor: «There have been many environments that wanted to destabilize the cluband others don’t. And some talk because if they don’t no one will listen to them. Let everyone do what they think they should do. I can celebrate the fact that it didn’t turn out well for them, because we have been strong and decisive. We have not given up. I am aware that this is cyclical, and that the modus operandi will happen again when there is a complicated situation in which the club will look for solutions and try to prevent us from achieving it. We know who they are. Nobody sucks their thumb here».

The decision of the opposition and some Barça groups to work for a motion of censure provoked Laporta’s angry response, in disagreement with these fans disappointed with his management: “The opposition has had a golden opportunity to show that they loved Barça and They have not taken advantage of it. They have sided with hostile media. We are on the right track, at 1:1, a new stadium, a competitive team… now they are coming out like mushrooms. I don’t know where they were in times of difficulty. They have sided with the organizations that wanted to destabilize us. I respect them, but does anyone believe that the president of Barça will resign due to a decision by LaLiga or the RFEF? We will sell the skin dearly. I am disappointed with how the people who want to rule at Barça have acted. They were not on Barça’s side, they have destabilized the club. (The president gets emotional, almost cries). I value the strength of the players, of Hansi Flick… in these moments of maximum suffering. We endure everything and they will not knock us down easily. The suffering of the two players, the team, the coach and the club… has not been good… They could stand by the club and help. But the majority of the culés have understood it. They wanted to destabilize us in the face of the Super Cupwhich is played in a place that makes it have more international impact. It has given us a very good image. It seemed like they wanted us to fail. Poor Barça if it is in the hands of those who are in the opposition, I hope it never falls into their hands. They have prioritized their interests instead of those of Barça. “I confirm some facts.”

Laporta was asked about his sleeve cutting and by the words of Raphinhaensuring that if he were in another team he would hesitate to sign for Barça. Two events that, together with the resignation of director Juli Guiu and the frustrated signing of Heurtel, had damaged the club’s image: «Everything has been managed well, the club must be managed like this, with the capacity for resistance and without giving up. Contributing cunning, talent, bravery… and loving Barça. We have worked like this. Some are tricky. No criticism from the captain. You took the captain to the garden with the questions. The player was a bit dejected, you only got a part. He is an excellent person. I have said that it is the best club and what I said is that if you see it from the outside… it is all a false story that predicts the apocalypse. But the false story you made has not stuck. Guiu’s resignation has nothing to do with it. And in relation to the Heurtel case, he was negotiating with Real Madrid, it turned out the way it did, I don’t want to give him shit…

The leader elaborated on his reaction, including sleeve cutting and some alleged incidents in the box: «I had contained euphoria. We had achieved one thing against everything and everyone. I had a reaction but I didn’t insult anyone or kick the furniture.. This contained euphoria was partly indignant because everyone’s suffering kept coming to mind. I had spoken with the president of the RFEF who told us that they had to give us the license, and I spoke with him. We talked about it and clarified it. I am who I am, I don’t like playing the role. I had a reaction, it is what it is and that’s it. Laporta insisted: «I don’t want to point fingers at anyone. We are the main defenders of the rule of law. They didn’t wait, we were doing the work, which was complicated. We have had them all, or almost all, against. There have been people who have had a constructive attitude, who have made constructive criticism and not by harassing the Board and asking for resignations… it is an excess of bile. Many have let go of a lot of bile, and some hatred, and this is very sad to see. I remain, in relation to the media, to those who were prudent and waited for events. Others have gone to destroy and liquidate everything. But we are strong and we have achieved what we wanted. They ate it with potatoes».

The leader also detailed how he had experienced it personally: «We have won the Super Cup, a great game, spectacular… Watching the celebration in Canaletas… we forgot everything. It was magnificent. We have beaten a great team and that gives more value. We put up with it, we are made of stuff that we put up with it. We suffer when we see the two players, when we see the coach worried. Creates anguishto me, to Deco, to Bojan… to all the colleagues on the Board. There was tension, every morning watching the news… we spoke with the legal department… the precautionary measure was given on the 8th, but it could not be made effective until the 9th, which was when LaLiga and the RFEF registered the players. I encourage those of you who continued to believe.