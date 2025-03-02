Control blood sugar It is a fundamental element to ensure impeccable health and avoid possible diseases derived from an excess of glucose. Most foods and drinks that we eat become sugar (glucose) that are released in the bloodstream to serve as a source of energy for our body. The problem is when sugar levels are high, being able to lead to complications.

The soft drinks are one of the most consumed drinks in bars and restaurants, but when a person decides to reduce blood sugar levels or follow a more balanced and healthy diet, opt for others such as juices, wine or beer. Although these three are not 100% healthy either, it is true that they are a more appropriate option in these cases.

But after the analysis, of these threethe beer is the one that contains the most sugar as rare as it seems. On the one hand, juice is done with fruits that can be very sugary, but if it is natural and fresh it can be An excellent alternative to a soda or an alcoholic beverage. The same goes for wine, also derived from a fruit but with a different elaboration process.

Beer

But beer is a completely different case than the torque. Although this drink does not have added sugar, it contains natural sugars from the cereals used in its production, such as barley and corn. These carbohydrates are essential for fermentation, generating sugars like glucose. On average, beer contains up to 4 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters.

Besides, Alcohol contains many calories That, together with the aforementioned hydrates, can create glycemia peaks. You also have to take into account the types and brands of beers, since not all are the same and each of them has a different amount of calories or other elements that can negatively affect the human body.

It is true that beer contains less sugar than soft drinks, but it is important Choose quality drinks and consume them in moderation. An excess, whatever drinks, can cause health problems such as liver and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to many other harmful conditions.