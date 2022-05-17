The attacker, with his third goal in the last three games, also decides the first leg of the playoff semifinal. Now it will be enough for the Campanians not to lose Saturday at the Garibaldi Arena to play for the promotion to Serie A with Brescia or Monza

He still decides it, Gianluca Lapadula. The Benevento striker, in the third consecutive center, is the cover man of the first leg of the playoff semifinals against Pisa, at Vigorito. With 5 ‘from the end, the “9” unlocks the match at the first real useful ball and gives the 1-0 to the Caserta team, in a match blocked for long stretches by the fear of not losing. Saturday the return to the Garibaldi Arena.

EQUILIBRIUM – A shy start for Pisa, Benevento tries above all until the interval without affecting. The first ring is a stone from Calò, dangerous with a nice right from distance after 5 ‘. The solution from the outside is the favorite of the “Witches” and around the quarter of an hour Insigne shows up: the left low shot is too weak, blocked without problems by Nicolas. More interesting, at 20 ‘, Glik’s right-footed shot from the edge of the area, on the development of a corner from the right. Caserta’s men find the way to the net in the 28th minute, with Barba’s header, but the linesman raises the flag: the defender’s offside and the result nailed 0-0. The most important opportunity comes in the recovery: the Tuscans scrum in the area and the ball on the right of Lapadula, who misses the turn. See also Salibandy | The wilderness trekking of Helsinki's Wilderness Vikings continues - the big club was left out of the playoffs again

STILL LAPAGOL – A few more twists in the second half. Pisa immediately shows up in Paleari’s parts in the 50th minute: Beruatto crosses Rabona from the right, Puscas with a header does not find the right touch for the advantage. Benevento responds: Insigne tries to overturn in front of him after an unsafe exit from Nicolas. At 57 ‘another good opportunity for the Nerazzurri with Sibilli’s right, saved without problems. Doubts in the area at 68 ‘: the “Witches” ask for a penalty kick for a contact in the area between Touré and Calò, the referee Prontera lets it go on. In the end, fatigue takes over and the pace slows down. At 10 ‘from the end Lapadula shows up: the left foot from a good position is saved by Nicolas. 1-0 general practice. Five minutes later, the attacker does not miss the appointment with the first real goal ball of the match, stabs Nicolas with the right, like a bird of prey, and scores the goal of the match. The first round goes to Benevento, but access to the final is decided on Saturday at 6 pm at the Garibaldi Arena. To go to the final at Benevento it will be enough not to lose. See also Two-time NFL champion: This is how Sebastian Vollmer predicts the next round of the playoffs

