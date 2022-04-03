Languages If English refreshes the economy, should its use in Finland be further increased? “Language policy doesn’t work by commanding from above,” the researcher recalls

In Finland, English will take part in the Pisa test for schoolchildren in 2025. Only one country in the world has changed its language to English in one fell swoop.

To Helsinki more English speech is wanted.

A number of city councilors did recently initiativethat English would become the city’s official language alongside Finnish and Swedish.

The mayor has had the same thing Juhana Vartiainen. Last year, Vartiainen suggested that Helsinki could declare itself an English-speaking city and significantly increase basic English and early childhood education.