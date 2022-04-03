Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A recurring convenience store robber He committed his seventh consecutive robbery this Sunday, according to reports from a source close to a well-known chain of such stores in Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

The violent robbery was committed by the criminal with the use of a knife, then flee without being stopped. The criminal committed his misdeed in a store located on Calle Sexta Colina, corner with Valparaíso, in the Colinas del Real subdivision.

The assault was at 1:40 p.m., it was added. After accessing the business, the thief took out a knife, with which he threatened those present, and forced the cashier to give him the available money. He then fled on a motorcycle.

After the respective tonnage, it was learned that the criminal took 2,987 pesos.

A source close to the chain of stores revealed that, according to the images obtained, it was possible to verify that the assailant in this case has already committed at least seven robberies.