Results in F1

From 2019 to today, i.e. from his debut season in Circus, Lando Norris he achieved a total of one pole position, four fastest laps and, above all, 12 podiums. Well seven of these they matured alone 2023a fact which constitutes a seasonal record in the career of the young driver McLaren, for five years always and only at the wheel of the Woking team. Victory is still missing from the appeal, which he came close to in the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. An objective that the 24-year-old did not feel excessively distant even in the last GPs of Great Britain and the United States, with a MCL60 significantly revolutionized after the updates brought to Austria and which allowed him to remain in the lead in the early stages of both races. The biggest dream, therefore, has not yet come true, but the satisfaction of a 2023 at high levels is absolutely alive.

The vote on 2023

The proof is in the words of the Bristol driver himself, who had no doubts in describing the year that is about to end: “I think 2023 was my best year in Formula 1 – he declared to the microphones of Autosport – I also believe it was our best year as a team. A lot of it is due to obvious reasons, such as the success we have managed to achieve after the difficult start we had. I think there were a lot of great performances, both in terms of racing and good performances. The Mexico (where Norris managed to recover from 17th to 5th place with some spectacular overtaking, ed.) it was probably the culminating moment of all this“.

Progress and weaknesses

The next challenge is now aimed at 2024, where McLaren will try to make further progress to get as close as possible to Red Bull, and with Norris himself having indicated the points on which he will still have to improve, without excluding those in which he recognized having progress made: “I still have to adjust to every weekend – he added – I still don't feel very comfortable every weekend when I think: 'the car will do like this this weekend', because half the time it won't. Then I think: 'Ok, now I have to drive it a little more like this.' I think Formula 1 is often judged too early. If a driver has two good weekends in a row it is said: 'oh, he's back'. But the following weekend he's gone and the opposite happens. So, I think I've always had good races from time to time, but if I look at the season, on Sundays I have always achieved much more consistent results regardless of the conditions: from the heat or the cold, from the fact that the car was very fast or that it struggled a little more, from the set-up I wanted or not, from the fact that I started from the front or from the back, I always managed to make the most of any situation I wanted. I found. I think that's what I improved this year: the ability to adapt even more to all these different scenarios and conditions that test you.”

The simulator and data comparison

Going further back in time, up to the most recent days, for Norris there were finally other elements that contributed to his growth: “I don't want to reveal the secrets of this work, but probably one of the most important things was the use of simulator – he concluded – but also the time dedicated to examine the data relating to me and Ricciardoto me and Plateseven to me and Sainz. We went so far back in time to understand what I did right and wrong then, what he did right and wrong then, and the same for Daniel and for Oscar now. We just work, basically.”