The 98th edition of the São Silvestre Race, the main street race in Latin America, takes place this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023), in São Paulo (SP).

The total route is 15 km. It starts at 7:25 am, on Avenida Paulista, close to no. 2000, passing through several points in the capital and returning to the same address, at no. 900, in front of the Cásper Líbero Building.

According to the competition websitethe race has an average of 35,000 entrants per edition from around 50 different nationalities.

