Landini: “With Meloni very profound diversity, ready to go on strike”

With the government and Giorgia Meloni there is “a very profound, very consistent diversity”. Maurizio Landini underlined this today, after the controversy over the participation of the leader of the Brothers of Italy in the CGIL congress. An invitation contested by some delegates present in Rimini, who left the room singing “Bella Ciao” when the premier arrived yesterday.

Landini assured today that on the tax reform “there is no possibility of confrontation” for the entire union, including Cisl and Uil. “It is clear that we must start a mobilization with all the tools, including the strike”, reiterated the secretary of the CGIL, who will already meet next week with the other two confederal acronyms to discuss the mobilization.

“There is a fundamental point”, explained Landini, “94 percent of the personal income tax is paid by employees and pensioners: we are no longer willing to accept the idea of ​​a tax system that continues to weigh only on employees and retirees, for us the party is over, because for us it has never begun”. As regards the “delegated law, we do not agree”, continued Landini, “we have launched a platform, for now they have not discussed the negotiating table with us, as of today it does not exist and must be recovered, the principles must be changed fundamentals on which this reform is carried out, there is a need to broaden the tax base, not only must it be progressive, for equal income everyone must pay the same taxes, which is not happening today”.

“There are moments and this is one of those in which you have to have the courage of your ideas and dare: we have a government that can last 5 years and which has a majority in parliament,” said the union leader, returning to the Meloni’s speech yesterday. “The premier came here, we thank her, but she came to confirm the choices she made and which she did not discuss with us”.

If the prime minister’s message is “yes, you are important but I don’t need you”, continued Landini, “we will prove it to her, because we represent the majority of workers”. “Let’s not make the mistake of thinking that those who didn’t vote suddenly didn’t understand anything,” he added.

In his speech, Landini also wanted to underline that “wealth is produced by those who work”. “The moment this is denied and it is said that business and finance produce it, we all become consumers and not workers, we are denying a fundamental point”. According to the former head of Fiom, “this means that the model of society that is being built must have a model in which the wealth produced must be redistributed. When we say that work has been devalued to the point of becoming a commodity, then this is the point from which we must start again”.

“We will not stop and we will not accept that work is what continues to pay for everyone: we want to change this country more than the government and more than the political forces, and we tell Cisl and Uil, we want to do it together with you, together to the other workers and we will not stop”, he said at the end of his speech. “I don’t know how this battle will end, I think this congress gives us strength because we are united, different but united”.