sinaloa It is unique, it is a very beautiful and surprising state. It is a privilege to be born here. You only need to go out into the street and look around you to see its beauties, they are everywhere, its culture, biodiversity, its nature and your people. However, in these last days, its main and most important beauty, its people, is at risk.

Who does not want to look prettier or more beautiful? Usually everyone wants to. In fact, Mexico is considered a world power As for cosmetic surgeries -923,000 a year, an average of 2,500 daily-, it is even classified as a medical tourism destination. In that same sense, Sinaloa is not far behind, facial and body surgeries and liposuctions are booming, so we must supervise who performs them and where they are performed.

However, in the search to preserve or improve beauty, some patients have fallen into the wrong hands, in people who, without having a Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgeon Specialty Card, claim to be such -usurpation of profession- and perform surgical practices, which has unfortunately increased the number of incidents, tragedies or deaths, making it a real public health problem in the state.

For this reason, from the Congress of the State of Sinaloa we are obliged to listen to the voices and legislate for the good and life of our beauties. The first step will be to reform the Penal Code of the State of sinaloa to penalize the usurpation of a medical profession with a prison term of one to six years, and the use and application of so-called injectable modelables. And the second, an educational reform to the Educational Procedures Law to prohibit master’s degrees or graduates in cosmetic surgery from being able to practice surgery since these titles are only for research or teaching -they do not have the certificate-.

