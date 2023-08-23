New revelations in ‘Land of Hope’, chapter 52! In the new episode of the Mexican soap opera, Bernarda will confess to her daughters that Marco is not her father, so Valentina and Regina will ask him who is her real father. On the other hand, María Teresa will be honest with Santos and will ask him to return to “La Esperanza” in order to avoid his fall after so many attacks and sabotage. In addition, Adriana will take the first step and show her love to Rutilio.

Do you want to know what else will happen in today’s episode? In the following note we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything from the novel starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Land of Hope’ chapter 51 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to see the Mexican soap opera

Look HERE the advance of chapter 52 of ‘Land of hope’

When does chapter 52 of ‘Land of Hope’ premiere?

Episode 52 of‘Land of Hope’will be released TODAY, Tuesday August 22, 2023and it is expected that, with the passing of the chapters, more and more people will be hooked with the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

What time is ‘Land of Hope’ broadcast?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of prime time onThe stars. The new episode will be broadcast at 9:30 pm in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later; that is, at 10.30 pm

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Land of Hope’, chapter 50: schedule, channel and where to see the Mexican telenovela ONLINE

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univisionwhich is enabled for all Latin America. Likewise, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, go to the Las Estrellas website.

Bernarda will confess to her daughters the whole truth about her father and who he was. Photo: The Stars

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Land of Hope’, chapter 49 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to watch the Mexican soap opera for FREE

What is the cast of ‘Land of Hope’?

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta

#Land #hope #chapter #ONLINE #schedule #channel #Mexican #soap #opera