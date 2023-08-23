Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2023 – 20:52

The Chamber rejected all the highlights of the basic text of the new fiscal framework and ended the vote. The law that replaces the spending cap on controlling public accounts is now going to be signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The rapporteur’s opinion with the inclusion of two Senate amendments received 379 votes in favor and 64 against.

After an agreement, the deputies kept the Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb) outside the spending limit. The resources of the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District (FCDF) were also exceptionalized, after the performance of the Deputy Governor of the DF, Celina Leão (PP).

The rapporteur, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), removed from the fiscal framework, however, the permission included by the Senate so that the government could foresee the so-called conditional expenses in the 2024 Budget – which depend on the approval of additional credit by the Legislature to be executed.

This measure, which guarantees a R$ 32 billion surplus, should be included in the Budget Guidelines Bill (PLDO), reported by Deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), after an agreement put together by the government, as anticipated by the Political Broadcast. The Chamber also rejected the senators’ amendment that would leave expenditures on science and technology outside the fiscal limits.