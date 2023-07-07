The popular series of America TV, “There is room at the bottom”, has repeatedly broken Joel Gonzales’s heart, since all the women he falls in love with end up leaving him for another. This time, history repeats itself, since Mike returned once more to win him in love: he is the fiancé of Macarena Montalbán, the new muse of ‘Fish Face’.

However, in the advance of chapter 257we will see Joel and Macarena get closer after she asked him to show her her ‘saw‘, the song that he premiered when he was a member of Group 7.

Watch here the advance of chapter 257 of “In the background there is room”

When does “AFHS” chapter 257 premiere?

Heepisode 257of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 premieres this Thursday, July 6, 2023 through the América Televisión signal. According to the advance, Joel will have an approach with the woman of his dreams, Macarena; while Peter, with the woman from his nightmares, Claudia Llanos.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10?

The season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm on América TV and on the web America TV GO, immediately after “This is war” and before “Luz de luna”. If you are outside of Peru, you can follow the series at the following times:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain the next day.

Where to SEE ONLINE “In the background there is a site 2023” for free?

“Al fondo hay sitio” announced its return to the screens with the premiere of its season 9. Photo: América TV

If you want to SEE ONLINE and FREE the chapters of“At the bottom there is room”you just have to enter the web America TV GOand you will enjoy all the episodes of the series. In addition, you can download the app of the same name on any device and view all its content from the palm of your hand.

